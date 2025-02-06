Derek Chisora: Best performances, wildest moments in a rollercoaster career

Open Extended Reactions

Derek Chisora, one of the most controversial, entertaining and unpredictable heavyweights of the last 15 years, expects Saturday's fight vs. Otto Wallin to be his last in a British ring.

But, Chisora being Chisora, those plans could change later in 2025 and there has recently been talk of a trilogy fight vs. Dillian Whyte in London. The official plan, however, is for the 41-year-old to finish this year on 50 fights: first Wallin at the Co-op live in Manchester, and then a final fight in Africa, London or Saudi Arabia.

If this is the last time "War" Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) is seen in a British ring (the event is being promoted as "The Last Dance"), it is a good time to look back at the two-time world title challenger's key moments in a rollercoaster career.

Born in Zimbabwe but raised in north London since childhood, Chisora made his professional debut in February 2007 and has won his last two fights on points against Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington, since a tenth-round stoppage loss to Tyson Fury for the WBC world heavyweight title in 2022.

Best performances

Chisora's Round 8 knockout of Carlos Takam in July 2018 was the London-based heavyweight at his best. Takam, who lasted 10 rounds against Anthony Joshua in October 2017, was on course for a points victory over Chisora, who absorbed considerable punishment before finding the strength to land two big right hands that twice floored Takam.

After being pummelled on the ropes for much of the fight, Chisora changed the course of the bout with two seismic right hands that sent Takam to the canvas. His last outing, a points win over Joyce in July last year, was also impressive and another thrilling encounter.

Chisora's win over Takam was one of his finest moments. Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Some of Chisora's best showings came in defeats against two Ukrainians: Vitali Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk. The Londoner surprised many by pushing both close in fights he believed he should have won. Klitschko earned scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-111 from the judges to defend his WBC world heavyweight title in Munich, in February 2012. But despite the wide margin of scores, Klitschko spent large periods of the fight on the backfoot and his 40-year-old legs were made to work for every moment of the 12 rounds in a plucky effort from Chisora.

In November 2020, Chisora made it difficult at times for Usyk, who triumphed by scores of 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in an event staged behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions. It was only Usyk's second fight at heavyweight, and Chisora refused to give up and had some success in the ninth as he showed plenty of heart in the late rounds.

Most controversial moment(s)

There have been down the years, but the brawl at a press conference between Chisora and David Haye, followed by a subsequent outlawed fight vs. Haye at Upton Park, created huge controversy in ​2012.

Chisora and Haye left British boxing's reputation as tattered as an old boxing glove after they swapped blows at a post-fight news conference after Chisora's fight vs. Klitschko in Munich. Chisora threatened to "shoot" his British rival and Haye broke the jaw of Chisora's trainer Don Charles. German police investigated the incident, before British boxing authorities banned Chisora and Haye after the brawl created bad publicity in the mainstream media.

As both were banned from boxing in Britain, promoters got the Luxembourg Boxing Federation to instead license Haye vs. Chisora at West Ham United's old stadium in east London, where Haye stopped his rival.

By 2018, the pair were on better terms as Haye promoted Chisora for a period.

Wildest pre-fight moments

2012 was not the only year Chisora got into trouble with boxing authorities or caused carnage. He was also banned for four months for biting opponent Paul Butlin's ear during a bout in 2009, and once kissed an opponent (Carl Baker) at a weigh-in in 2010.

Chisora threw a table in his pre-fight news conference with Dillian Whyte PA Video/PA Images via Getty Images

Chisora also risked injury days before he fought Klitschko for the world title in 2012 when he went sledging down a snowy mountain near Munich, Germany.

The ensuing madness in Munich was not just limited to a brawl at the news conference. After slapping WBC champion Vitali Klitschko at the weigh-in, Chisora then spat water in the face of Vitali's younger brother Wladimir, who then held the other three world titles, moments before the start of the world-title bout.

In 2016, Chisora and Dillian Whtye's heavyweight fight took place without the British title on the line due to repeated trouble in fight week.

The two London-based heavyweights clashed at the pre-fight news conference during which Chisora hurled a table towards Whyte and security had to restrain members of the boxers' teams.

As a result, the British Boxing Board of Control decided at an emergency meeting to withdraw its sanctioning of the fight for the British heavyweight title. Chisora escaped a ban after the board gave him a suspended two-year sanction.

Chisora beat Joe Joyce in a brutal, captivating clash in July 2024 Getty

In 2018, ahead of the second Whyte fight, Chisora said: "You ever taken those laxative pills? I'm going to go through this man." The pair then had to be separated by security amid chaotic scenes at the weigh-in.

In 2021, Chisora took a vow of silence ahead of his fight vs. Joseph Parker, and put tape across his mouth with the message: "Eddie Hearn pay me to talk." Tyson Fury had done a similar thing before fighting Chisora earlier in their careers.

Best opponent

This is debatable, as Chisora has faced some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division over the last two decades. He never fought Anthony Joshua, since the pair are close and originally trained at the same gym in Finchley. But Chisora's record features some of the best the division has recently seen: Vitali Klitschko, Haye, Fury, and Usyk.

Vitali Klitschko unanimously out-pointed Chisora for a tenth successive defence of his WBC heavyweight title in February 2012, but Chisora was stopped by English rival Fury in his other world title attempt, also for the WBC belt, in December 2022.

Chisora fought Fury three times: a boring unanimous decision loss in July 2011, a tenth-round retirement in 2014, and Fury's one-sided, brutal win three years ago.

Chisora also fought and lost to Haye and Usyk, both in their primes, in non-title bouts.

Worst decision

Chisora has complained about being on the wrong end of decisions throughout his career and some of his 13 defeats were harsh on him. As early as 2011, Chisora felt hard done by when he lost by split decision to local hero Robert Helenius for the European title, and five years later he looked to have done enough against Kubrat Pulev in Germany, but once again lost out on a split decision for the same title.

Chisora fought Tyson Fury three times throughout his career. Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Perhaps the one that hurt the most was a split decision loss to Joseph Parker in 2021. He said at the time: "I am beyond getting upset now. I train hard, I bring everything and this is the treatment I get. Same as the last fight, they don't like me."

Chisora also thought he did enough to beat Usyk in 2020 and Whyte in 2016.

Most entertaining

The fights with Joyce (2024), Whyte (2016) and Takam (2018) were all epic encounters, with brutal toe-to-toe exchanges. A split points win over Pulev was also entertaining.

Chisora has usually delivered a fully committed and spirited effort throughout his career, which has made him one of the most popular fighters at UK venues in recent years.