British heavyweight Derek Chisora will face Sweden's Otto Wallin on Feb. 8 in Manchester in what is being billed as his final fight in the U.K.

Chisora, 40, beat countryman Joe Joyce in a grueling fight in July, while Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) picked up a first-round KO win over Onoriode Ehwareme the same month, his first fight since a resounding defeat to Anthony Joshua in December when he was stopped in Round 5.

The pair will now face each other at the Co-op Live with Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) saying after the Joyce win he wanted two more fights to get to 50 professional career bouts. He also declared he wanted one of those to be in Manchester.

"I've had some amazing nights in Manchester, both in the ring and in the warehouse raves so [it was only] right I had one last dance up north. Come February 8th I'm going to be bringing WAR to Wallin, be ready for my penultimate showreel knockout," Chisora said.

Chisora was initially slated to take on Jarrell Miller, until a contractual issue on the American's side prevented the bout from coming to fruition.

Wallin has stepped in, and said he is expecting a tough night in England's north.

Derek Chisora beat Joe Joyce in July. Warren Little/Getty Images

"I think this is a great fight at the right time for me. I'm looking forward to fighting in Manchester, and I know I'm walking into the Lion's Den, but I will be ready for it and ready to get the victory!"

Queensberry promoter Frank Warren said he expects there to be fireworks, and hopes the arena will be packed for Chisora's last show in the U.K.

"This is a heavyweight fight I expect to deliver in a big way," Warren said.

"Obviously Derek needs absolutely no introductions and fully deserves such a showpiece occasion on a magnificent stage against a top-class contender.

"He has stated that he wants to hit a half century of fights and that he wants one of his final two to be in Manchester, so we are delighted to make this possible for him and to stage our first promotion at the impressive Co-op Live arena, which I hope will be packed out for Derek's 49th fight."