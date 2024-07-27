Open Extended Reactions

Derek Chisora knocked Joe Joyce down in the ninth round. Warren Little/Getty Images

Derek Chisora beat Joe Joyce via unanimous decision in London on Saturday in a remarkable upset victory following 10 gruelling rounds between two British rivals.

Joyce was knocked down in the ninth round after taking on a barrage of punches throughout the fight he was largely expected to win.

The result leaves Joyce's career at a crossroads after three defeats in his last four bouts.

Chisora, clearly keen for a brawl, came out swinging from the opening bell, but Joyce absorbed everything and continued to come forward.

The inevitable gripping slugfest everyone had anticipated was soon in motion.

By the fourth round as his shots kept coming, the crowd was well and truly on Chisora's back, willing him to bite down on his gum shield and continue. He of course duly obliged.

Whenever it looked as though Joyce may be starting to gain some control, Chisora came out swinging again and landed clean punch after clean punch.

He proved a tricky target for Joyce, but he was clearly fatigued by round five. The toll was clear as he collapsed onto his stool at the end of round seven, gasping for air.

Chisora was cheered on by undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who was barking advice and encouragement from ringside at one stage.

In round nine, the arena stormed to its feet as Joyce was knocked down.

Chisora would have been grateful for the breather more than anything. His experience showed as he danced around the ring to see out the remainder of the bout and score an incredible victory.

In his 10th and potentially final fight at The O2 Arena, there was a warm affection from the London crowd at the end for Chisora, a cult hero of British boxing, as he closes in on 50 professional fights.

Joyce insisted after the fight he will continue, but this was seen as a must win by many.

Chisora, meanwhile, will bask in the glory of his win for some time to come, and will almost certainly want more after another spirited victory.