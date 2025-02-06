Open Extended Reactions

Savannah Marshall was set to fight on March 7 in London. Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall has said she felt "humiliated and confused" after being left off the Natasha Jonas - Lauren Price undercard, set for March 7 in London.

In a post on Instagram, Marshall said she was asked to travel to the pre-fight news conference in January and was told her fight was going to be announced.

However, no announcement was made.

"I was told I was fighting on the March 7 on the all female card for Boxxer," Marshall said.

"Opponent agreed I have been in camp since Dec. 14. I was also asked to travel to London for the press conference where I was told my fight would be announced.

"Instead I was sidelined and left feeling humiliated and confused. I honestly thought I would have been treated with a bit more respect.

"Due to disputes with [Boxxer] I WILL NOT be fighting on March 7th. I want to apologise to everyone who has booked travel, accommodation and tickets."

In a statement, Boxxer said an offer was made to Marshall, but a final deal could not be reached.

"We made Savannah Marshall an offer to fight on March 7 but were unable to reach an agreement with her management," the statement said.

"We've always had a great working relationship with Savannah, we've shared some incredible experiences, and we hope to work together again in the future."

Jonas, the IBF and WBC welterweight champion, will fight WBA title holder Price at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The unification bout will headline an all- women card at the iconic venue, with WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois set to defend her title against Bo Mi Re Shin on the undercard.