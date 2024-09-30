Open Extended Reactions

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is undergoing testing to figure out options for a broken finger on his throwing hand he suffered in Saturday's loss to SMU, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Uiagalelei is expected to at least miss the next few weeks, and a clearer timeline for return will come after further evaluation. Brock Glenn will start for FSU's game against Clemson on Saturday, sources said.

Coach Mike Norvell said during his Monday news conference that Uiagalelei's status was going to be evaluated throughout the course of the week and that the Seminoles would "see where it goes from there."

Last week against SMU, Uiagalelei threw three interceptions, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Uiagalelei had his hand hit on the interception, and Glenn replaced him for the remainder of the game. Norvell said he had decided at that point that he was going to go with Glenn, no matter the injury.

It has been a struggle for Uiagalelei and the Florida State offense this season. The two-time transfer, who began his career at Clemson, has thrown four touchdown passes to six interceptions and is completing only 53.8% of his passes. His quarterback rating is 34.4.

But Norvell has maintained during the team's 1-4 start to the season that it's not all Uiagalelei's fault.

"DJ did make a lot of good throws throughout the course of the game and some good decisions," Norvell said. "He made some poor decisions and a couple bad throws, but you've got to help the quarterback. I don't think we've done a good job of that consistently. At the end of the day, we all have to have ownership in that."

Glenn went 0-of-4 in relief of Uiagalelei against SMU. The second-year player was called into action last season as a true freshman to start the ACC championship game.