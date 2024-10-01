Open Extended Reactions

Four-star wide receiver Malik Clark decommitted from Florida State on Tuesday evening, joining the line of ESPN 300 recruits to leave the Seminoles' incoming class amid the program's 1-4 start to the 2024 season.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Clark, the No. 164 overall prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300, initially committed to FSU in late July following official visits to South Carolina, North Carolina, NC State and Florida State.

Clark, from Rock Hill, South Carolina, is ESPN's 16th-ranked receiver in the class. His decommitment comes several weeks after he was on campus for the Seminoles' loss to Memphis on Sept. 14.

Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class has taken a series of hits as the Seminoles, who were ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press Preseason Top 25, fell to 1-4 after Saturday's 42-16 loss to SMU. Four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles (No. 166) flipped his commitment to Texas on Sept. 7, and four-star defensive end Javion Hilson (No. 71) pulled his pledge from the Seminoles a day later with plans to announce his final commitment closer to the Dec. 4 early signing period.

Prior to Clark's decommitment, Florida State was No. 29 in ESPN's latest team rankings for the 2025 cycle.

Questions will now continue to swirl over Florida State's recruiting efforts as Norvell's team struggles through ACC play. While the Seminoles look to right the ship on the field, they'll also be tasked with hanging onto the seven ESPN 300 prospects still committed, including five-star offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 11 overall).

Florida State hosts No. 15 Clemson in Week 6, with road games against unbeaten Duke, No. 8 Miami and No. 14 Notre Dame still looming.