2023 March Madness: First round bracket betting lines and odds

Joe Fortenbaugh and Dalen Cuff make their predictions for potential March Madness upsets. (2:54)

After five months of college basketball, the field of 68 for the 2023 NCAA men's tournament has finally been released. With over 32 different matchups set to tip off Thursday, we've got you covered with all of the betting lines for the first round of March Madness games.

Need to print out a version of the bracket? Click here.

All odds are from Caesars Sportsbook

South Region

(16) Texas A&M-CC. vs. (1) Alabama

Thursday 2:45 p.m. ET, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL

Line: Alabama (-24)

Money line: Alabama (-15000), Texas A&M-CC (+2200)

Total: 155.5

(9) West Virginia vs. (8) Maryland

Thursday 12:15 p.m. ET, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL

Line: West Virginia (-2.5)

Money line: West Virginia (-140), Maryland (+118)

Total: 137.5

(12) Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State

Thursday 3:10 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Line: San Diego State (-5)

Money line: San Diego State (-225), Charleston (+185)

Total: 142.5

(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia

Thursday 12:40 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Line: Virginia (-6)

Money line: Virginia (-250), Furman (+205)

Total: 131.5

(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton

Friday, 4 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Line: Creighton (-5)

Money line: Creighton (-220), NC State (+180)

Total: 148



(14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor

Friday, 1:30 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Line: Baylor (-10.5)

Money line: Baylor (-600), UC Santa Barbara (+430)

Total: 143

(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri

Thursday 1:40 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Line: Utah State (-1)

Money line: Utah State (-130), Missouri (+110)

Total: 155.5

(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona

Thursday 4:10 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Line: Arizona (-14)

Money line: Arizona (-1300), Princeton (+800)

Total: 153.5

East Region

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue

Friday 6:50 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Line: Purdue (-23)

Money line: Purdue (-10000), Farleigh Dickinson (+2000)

Total: 145

(9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis

Friday, 9:20 p.m. ET Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Line: Memphis (-2)

Money line: Memphis (-130), Florida Atlantic (+110)

Total: 153

(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Line: Duke (-6)

Money line: Duke (-285), Oral Roberts (+228)

Total: 146

(13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee

Thursday 9:40 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Line: Tennessee (-11)

Money line: ​Tennessee (-650), Louisiana (+450)

Total: 136

(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky

Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET ET, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Line: Kentucky (-4)

Money line: Kentucky (-190), Providence (+158)

Total: 144.5

(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State

Friday 9:40 p.m. ET, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Line: Kansas State (-8.5)

Money line: Kansas State (-420), Montana State (+320)

Total: 139

(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State

Friday, 12:15 p.m. ET Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Line: Michigan State (-2)

Money line: Michigan State (-135), USC (+115)

Total: 137.5

(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette

Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Line: Marquette (-10.5)

Money line: Marquette (-600), Vermont (+430)

Total: 144.5

Midwest Region

(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston

Thursday, 9:20 p.m. ET, Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL

Line: Houston (-18)

Money line: Houston (-2400), Northern Kentucky (+1150)

Total: 121.5

(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa

Thursday 6:50 p.m., Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL

Line: Auburn (-1)

Money line: Auburn (-120), Iowa (+100)

Total: 151.5

(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami

Friday, 7:25 p.m. ET, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Line: Miami (-2.5)

Money line: Miami (-130), Drake (+110)

Total: 146.5

(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana

Friday, 9:55 p.m. ET, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Line: Indiana (-4)

Money line: Indiana (-190), Kent State (+158)

Total: 140.5

(11) Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State

Friday 3:10 p.m. ET, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Line: Iowa State (-4)

Money line: Iowa State (-180), Pitt (+152)

Total: 131

(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier

Friday12:40 p.m. ET, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Line: Xavier (-13)

Money line: Xavier (-900), Kennesaw State (+600)

Total: 154

(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M

Thursday, 9:55 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Line: Texas A&M (-3)

Money line: Texas A&M (-150), Penn State (+125)

Total: 134.5

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas

Thursday, 7:25 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Line: Texas (-14.5)

Money line: Texas (-975), Colgate (+675)

Total: 150.5

West Region

(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas

Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Line: Kansas (-22)

Money line: Kansas (-10000), Howard (+2000)

Total: 146.0

(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Arena (IA), Des Moines, IA

Line: Arkansas (-2)

Money line: Arkansas (-135), Illinois (+115)

Total: 144.5

(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's

Friday 2 p.m. ET, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Line: Saint Mary's (-4.5)

Money line: Saint Mary's (-190), VCU (+158)

Total: 123

(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn

Friday 4:30 p.m. ET, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Line: UConn (-9)

Money line: UConn (-450), Iona (+380)

Total: 141

(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU

Friday, 10:05 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Line: TCU (-6)

Money line: TCU (-250), Arizona State (+205)

Total: 140

(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga

Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Line: Gonzaga (-16.5)

Money line: Gonzaga (-2000), Grand Canyon (+1050)

Total: 155.5

(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern

Thursday, 7:35 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Line: Northwestern (-1.5)

Money line: Northwestern (-125), Boise State (+105)

Total: 128

(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA

Thursday 10:05 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Line: UCLA (-17.5)

Money line: UCLA (-2400), UNC Asheville (+1150)

Total: 136

Odds to win national championship