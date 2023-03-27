Notable Bets: How a text led to a big bet on long shot Florida Atlantic

Dusty May discusses FAU's underdog mentality as they head into the Final Four. (1:49)

A text message from a buddy vacationing in Boca Raton, Florida, has a longtime superstitious Brooklyn bettor in position for the biggest score of his betting career.

Dave Menashe, a 46-year-old who works in real estate and is Brooklyn to the bone, bets nickels (gambling parlance for $500 per wager). He says he grew up with some "wise guys" who showed him the ropes. He sticks to straight bets; parlays are "garbage," he says, and he believes in a contrarian approach.

But he also trusts his buddy, who texted him from the Texas-San Antonio vs. Florida Atlantic basketball game on Feb. 27.

The text read: "I'm actually at this FAU game, and they're incredible. These guys are legit."

"Really?" Menashe responded. "I know them from football but I didn't know that their basketball program's good."