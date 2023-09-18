The 2023 college football season moves along to Week 4, featuring a plethora of marquee matchups and ranked showdowns. Saturday's slate begins with No. 4 Florida State facing Clemson with potential ACC title implications on the line. Deion Sanders' No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes head to Eugene take on No. 10 Oregon in a battle of undefeated Pac-12 foes. No. 15 Ole Miss meets No. 13 Alabama as the Rebels look for their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2015. The day of action concludes with an AP-Top 10 game between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame.

Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 4 of the college football season.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (-25)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Money line: Rutgers (+1300); Michigan (-2800)

Total: 45 points

FPI favorite: Michigan by 16 (85% chance to win outright)

No. 4 Florida State (-1.5) at Clemson

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on ABC, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Money line: Florida State (-125); Clemson (+105)

Total: 55 points

FPI favorite: Florida State by 2.8 (57.4% chance to win outright)

No. 16 Oklahoma (-14) at Cincinnati

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Money line: Oklahoma (-600); Cincinnati (+430)

Total: 60.5 points

FPI favorite: Oklahoma by 17.3 (86.7% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC , Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OregonColorado (+800); Oregon (-1400)72 pointsOregon by 24.9 (93.9% chance to win outright)

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah (-5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Money line: UCLA (+175); Utah (-210)

Total: 51.5 points

FPI favorite: Utah by 6 (65.5% chance to win outright)

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (-7)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Money line: Ole Miss (+222); Alabama (-278)

Total: 55 points

FPI favorite: Alabama by 6.2 (66% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Connecticut

Total: 48 points

FPI favorite: Duke by 23.1 (92.6% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 , Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total: 52.5 points

FPI favorite: Miami by 26.7 (94.9% chance to win outright)

UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee (-20)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Money line: UTSA (+800); Tennessee (-1400)

Total: 56.5 points

FPI favorite: Tennessee by 17.1 (86.4% chance to win outright)

Arkansas at No. 12 LSU (-18)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Money line: Arkansas (+650); LSU (-1000)

Total: 55.5 points

FPI favorite: LSU by 18.7 (88.4% chance to win outright)

No. 14 Oregon State (-2.5) at No. 21 Washington State

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington

Money line: Oregon State (-135); Washington State (+115)

Total: 56 points

FPI favorite: Oregon State by 6 (65.6% chance to win outright)

Charlotte at No. 25 Florida (-28)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Total: 51 points

FPI favorite: Florida by 27.4 (95.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 , Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Total: 53 points

FPI favorite: Georgia by 38.1 (98.6% chance to win outright)

No. 3 Texas (-14.5) at Baylor

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Total: 51.5 points

FPI favorite: Texas by 20.4 (90.2% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IndianaOhio State (-160); Notre Dame (+135)54 pointsOhio State by 6.1 (65.9% chance to win outright)

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (-14.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Money line: Iowa (+460); Penn State (-650)

Total: 41.5 points

FPI favorite: Penn State by 17.5 (87% chance to win outright)

No. 17 North Carolina (-7) at Pittsburgh

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Money line: North Carolina (-278); Pittsburgh (+222)

Total: 50 points

FPI favorite: North Carolina by 5.2 (63.5% chance to win outright)

No. 5 USC (-34) at Arizona State

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Money line: USC (-80000); Arizona State (+2750)

Total: 62 points

FPI favorite: USC by 35.5 (98.1% chance to win outright)

California at No. 8 Washington (-21)

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Money line: California (+1050); Washington (-4500)

Total: 63 points

FPI favorite: Washington by 15.7 (84.5% chance to win outright)