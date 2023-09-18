The 2023 college football season moves along to Week 4, featuring a plethora of marquee matchups and ranked showdowns. Saturday's slate begins with No. 4 Florida State facing Clemson with potential ACC title implications on the line. Deion Sanders' No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes head to Eugene take on No. 10 Oregon in a battle of undefeated Pac-12 foes. No. 15 Ole Miss meets No. 13 Alabama as the Rebels look for their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2015. The day of action concludes with an AP-Top 10 game between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame.
Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 4 of the college football season.
All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.
Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (-25)
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Money line: Rutgers (+1300); Michigan (-2800)
Total: 45 points
FPI favorite: Michigan by 16 (85% chance to win outright)
No. 4 Florida State (-1.5) at Clemson
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on ABC, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
Money line: Florida State (-125); Clemson (+105)
Total: 55 points
FPI favorite: Florida State by 2.8 (57.4% chance to win outright)
No. 16 Oklahoma (-14) at Cincinnati
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Money line: Oklahoma (-600); Cincinnati (+430)
Total: 60.5 points
FPI favorite: Oklahoma by 17.3 (86.7% chance to win outright)
No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon (-20.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Money line: Colorado (+800); Oregon (-1400)
Total: 72 points
FPI favorite: Oregon by 24.9 (93.9% chance to win outright)
No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah (-5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
Money line: UCLA (+175); Utah (-210)
Total: 51.5 points
FPI favorite: Utah by 6 (65.5% chance to win outright)
No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (-7)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Money line: Ole Miss (+222); Alabama (-278)
Total: 55 points
FPI favorite: Alabama by 6.2 (66% chance to win outright)
No. 18 Duke (-21.5) at UConn
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Connecticut
Total: 48 points
FPI favorite: Duke by 23.1 (92.6% chance to win outright)
No. 20 Miami (-24.5) at Temple
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Total: 52.5 points
FPI favorite: Miami by 26.7 (94.9% chance to win outright)
UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee (-20)
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
Money line: UTSA (+800); Tennessee (-1400)
Total: 56.5 points
FPI favorite: Tennessee by 17.1 (86.4% chance to win outright)
Arkansas at No. 12 LSU (-18)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Money line: Arkansas (+650); LSU (-1000)
Total: 55.5 points
FPI favorite: LSU by 18.7 (88.4% chance to win outright)
No. 14 Oregon State (-2.5) at No. 21 Washington State
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington
Money line: Oregon State (-135); Washington State (+115)
Total: 56 points
FPI favorite: Oregon State by 6 (65.6% chance to win outright)
Charlotte at No. 25 Florida (-28)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
Total: 51 points
FPI favorite: Florida by 27.4 (95.3% chance to win outright)
UAB at No. 1 Georgia (-41.5)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia
Total: 53 points
FPI favorite: Georgia by 38.1 (98.6% chance to win outright)
No. 3 Texas (-14.5) at Baylor
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Total: 51.5 points
FPI favorite: Texas by 20.4 (90.2% chance to win outright)
No. 6 Ohio State (-3) at No. 9 Notre Dame
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana
Money line: Ohio State (-160); Notre Dame (+135)
Total: 54 points
FPI favorite: Ohio State by 6.1 (65.9% chance to win outright)
No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (-14.5)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania
Money line: Iowa (+460); Penn State (-650)
Total: 41.5 points
FPI favorite: Penn State by 17.5 (87% chance to win outright)
No. 17 North Carolina (-7) at Pittsburgh
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Money line: North Carolina (-278); Pittsburgh (+222)
Total: 50 points
FPI favorite: North Carolina by 5.2 (63.5% chance to win outright)
No. 5 USC (-34) at Arizona State
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
Money line: USC (-80000); Arizona State (+2750)
Total: 62 points
FPI favorite: USC by 35.5 (98.1% chance to win outright)
California at No. 8 Washington (-21)
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington
Money line: California (+1050); Washington (-4500)
Total: 63 points
FPI favorite: Washington by 15.7 (84.5% chance to win outright)