Quarterback Dylan Raiola is the top-ranked college football recruit in the Class of 2024, but who is the top-ranked high school junior?

We released our ESPN Junior 300 rankings for the Class of 2025 on Tuesday, and there is plenty to digest with the talented list. For one, there is no shortage of quarterback talent, and for the third consecutive year that premium position is at the top of our rankings.

We look at who the top recruit is, the five-star prospects who are competing for that coveted No. 1 ranking and break down the quarterbacks you need to know -- including the son of a former first-round NFL draft pick.

Jump to:

Who's No. 1? | Top QBs | Five-stars

Historic group of OLs | X factors