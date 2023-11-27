Open Extended Reactions

The college football coaching carousel has reached its second and more exciting phase: hiring season.

Positions are beginning to fill in the Power 5, starting with Northwestern and Michigan State. Every new hire comes with a degree of hope but also plenty to analyze. Recent coaching cycles have shown that some can't-miss hires will miss and that less-celebrated coaches have been exactly what certain programs needed.

We are here to break down the most notable new hires: how head coaches fit, the challenges they will face and more. We also will supply an initial grade. This file will be updated throughout the coaching carousel.

Jump to a hire:

Texas A&M

Mississippi State

Michigan State

Northwestern