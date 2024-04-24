Open Extended Reactions

While the spring transfer portal might not have the big names of the winter period, there are still top-commodity players with proven Power 5 production and ESPN 300 recruiting rankings.

Not every prospect in the portal is as heralded as OT Kadyn Proctor, but many players from smaller schools who have recently entered the spring portal are talented enough to propel a Power 5 program if they find the right scheme and opportunity. Just look at 2023, when OT Ajani Cornelius signed with Oregon out of FCS Rhode Island. He started all 14 games at right tackle in his first season with Ducks, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition.

Here are seven players from smaller colleges who might have been overlooked as high school prospects but offer good value in the portal.

coverage:

Ranking the best transfers this spring

Keyron Crawford, DL

Transferring from: Arkansas State

HT: 6-4 | WT: 243 | Class: Junior