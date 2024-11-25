Alex Roldan scores the decisive penalty kick in the shootout as the Sounders beat the Dynamo in the first game of the Western Conference quarterfinals. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Houston Dynamo designated player Héctor Herrera said on Monday he regrets his behavior at the team's final match of the season earlier this month after he was sent off the field in the playoff game against the Seattle Sounders for spitting at referee Armando Villarreal.

"The only mistake I regret is my last game," he said in an interview with Fox Sports Mexico.

"My actions that I had is the only thing I regret in my career, because I have always been very correct, a good teammate, I have always controlled my impulses in moments when I have to keep my head cold. head and in this one no."

Héctor Herrera enters the 2024 offseason as a free agent. Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The midfielder first received a yellow card in the second game of Game 2 of the best-of-three MLS playoff series against the Sounders for a foul, before visibly showing disagreement on the call. After arguing with the referee, Herrera turned around and spat in his direction to earn an automatic red card and expulsion.

Houston Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad later revealed the incident played a part in declining Herrera's 2025 contract option. Herrera now enters the 2024 offseason as a free agent, but he said he remains calm as offers from Liga MX, MLS and other leagues come in.

"Look, I think that, thank God, I have many offers from Mexico, MLS, Saudi Arabia, and other places. I think I'm at a point in my career where I can choose where to play and the truth is that I'm very calm," he said.

"I think that perhaps these are the two years that I have taken the most care of myself off the field, working at home, having physios, having masseuses and well the results speak for themselves, Thanks to that I think I have had two very good years in Houston in which It gives me that peace of mind of being in the moment I am."

Herrera concluded his career with the Houston Dynamo after 82 matches, in which he recorded eight goals and 22 assists. The midfielder also led the Texas team to the 2023 US Open Cup, when it defeated Inter Miami 2-1 at Chase Stadium.