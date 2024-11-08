Open Extended Reactions

Last week, the Big Ten took college football's center stage with an Ohio State-Penn State game that clarified its conference race considerably. Now it's the SEC's turn. Week 11 of the 2024 season will be primarily defined by huge games in Oxford (Georgia at Ole Miss) and Baton Rouge (Alabama at LSU). The impact these games will have on the SEC and College Football Playoff races is pretty clear. If Georgia wins in the afternoon, the odds of a Texas-Georgia SEC championship game skyrocket; meanwhile, the loser of the night session will have three losses and need loads of help to reach the CFP.

This is a big week for those reasons alone, but we're approaching mid-November -- every week is huge for countless reasons. We could see another round of twists and turns in the Big 12; an intriguing four-man Heisman race will pick up steam; and the stakes only get higher for teams with wobbly bowl hopes and/or coaches trying to avoid the hot seat.

The tension is rising everywhere. Here's everything you need to follow in Week 11. (All times are Eastern; lines from ESPN BET.)

Jump to a section:

Alabama-LSU | More Big 12 shake-ups?

Heisman watch | Big Ten on cruise control?

Chaos superfecta | Week 11 playlist

Small-school showcase

One game as an Ole Miss referendum

No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)

Last week's biggest game featured one of college football's heavyweights (Ohio State) visiting a team that has been consistently excellent of late but hasn't been able to get over the hump against the nation's best (Penn State). This week's biggest game is ... almost exactly the same thing.