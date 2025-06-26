Open Extended Reactions

Plenty of ingredients go into successful quarterback play, but it often comes down to two distinct traits: decision-making and accuracy. Every prospect in the 2026 class who earned an Elite 11 Finals invitation this summer has impressive physical tools. But the key to success, like we saw with MVP Dia Bell, is often about harnessing consistency when it matters most.

While performance in games takes top priority in evaluating quarterbacks, camp and combine showings, film study and personal workouts are all part of the equation, even if one showing doesn't change everything.

As such, while the Elite 11 is an iconic event, it's not necessarily predictive of future success. Still, it does provide us one final chance to evaluate and rank quarterbacks before their senior season. Those evaluations have led to several significant changes in the ESPN 300 as well as plenty of movement elsewhere on the list following a busy spring and summer circuit.

Here are the biggest takeaways:

Bell takes control of QB1

QB Dia Bell, Texas commit: Other quarterbacks may have stronger arms, quicker releases or be better athletes, but Bell's combination of physical traits and sustained performance over three days helped him win the 2025 Elite 11 MVP. Now he ranks among the five best prospects in the class and leapfrogs Georgia commit Jared Curtis as the No. 1 quarterback. Bell is supremely confident and accustomed to competing against the best of the best, and it showed. His future fit at Texas is similar to Arch Manning's, and if Bell follows a similar developmental blueprint, he will get bigger, stronger and more mature over time.

Henderson earns QB designation

After a year of debate, we are convinced now that Keisean Henderson has the skill set to play QB at the college level, particularly at Houston. Ranked No. 17 in the rankings, he has excellent upside as a passer. He is still in need of mechanical polish, but he has become more refined as a passer. Henderson is another signal-caller with similarities to Darian Mensah, who played for current Houston coach Willie Fritz at Tulane.

Risers and new additions at QB

Dereon Coleman, Miami commit: His lightning-quick release and decisiveness make up for a lack of ideal measurables. His development will be very intriguing to watch at Miami. Coleman's live arm and mobility outside the pocket are very similar to Cam Ward. He made a big leap landing at No. 150.

Helaman Casuga, Texas A&M commit: After battling injury over the past year, Casuga is coming back to form and excelled at a high level on the Elite11 stage. Most notably, his accuracy and instincts on timing routes were as good as any. He must continue to refine his body and manage his weight, but Casuga has a competitive temperament and enters the rankings at No. 296.

Travis Burgess, North Carolina commit: Burgess made a really strong impression. He has improved immensely since we saw him in camp in February, throwing with more velocity and accuracy. He's a great get for North Carolina with his mobility, live arm, quick release and developmental upside. He slides into the ESPN 300 at No. 254.

Briggs Cherry, Louisville commit: Cherry is one of those guys who grows on evaluators the more they watch him. He excelled at the event on short-to-intermediate throws with zip and accuracy and looked really smooth on drops. He showed a more advanced skill set than we anticipated. Louisville and Jeff Brohm's system is an ideal fit for his play style, and he joins the ESPN 300 at No. 274.

Bowe Bentley, Oklahoma commit: Bentley boosted his stock and jumped up the rankings with a fine performance. He has some Baker Mayfield-type "it" factor traits to him. He's a twitchy passer with a live arm, quick release and "grip-it-and-rip-it" mentality. The Texas native committed to Oklahoma last week after Jaden O'Neal pulled his commitment. He carries himself really well and has some great substance to him as a passer. Bentley moves up to No. 168 on the list.

New five-stars at safety

Jireh Edwards

ESPN 300 No. 24

Uncommitted

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he blends elite size with outstanding speed, consistently posting 4.5 40-yard dash times that translate to the field. He's also a physical presence against the run. All those attributes result in an extremely versatile safety who can cover ground, match up in coverage and come downhill as a factor in the box.

Edwards should get the most of his rare on-field physical tools. He's a focused, competitive teammate and his leadership over the past two years in high school stands out. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn -- where former teammate Blake Woodby signed this past cycle -- are among those with a chance to sign him. Oregon is also in play and the Ducks signed former St. Frances defensive back Ify Obidegwu in 2024. Edwards is expected to announce his decision soon.

Jett Washington earned a fifth star in this ranking. UC Report

Jett Washington

ESPN 300 No. 22

Oregon commit

Washington was the first player ranked outside of five-star range in our previous update. After seeing him perform in a high school camp workout this offseason, it was clear that needed to change. Washington, who also excels in basketball, initially played wide receiver in high school before making a nice transition to safety. He is a long, rangy presence at roughly 6-foot-5 who covers ground from sideline to sideline. Washington has good ball skills and uses his size to elevate and high-point the ball to win contested matchups. He has also shown physicality in addition to his excellent measurables.