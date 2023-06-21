SEC Network's college football analyst Greg McElroy discusses the Bulldogs' tough 2024 schedule and explains what makes the Tigers' matchups the most manageable. (2:58)

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 ESPN 300, is transferring to Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, sources told ESPN.

Raiola, who committed to Georgia last month after decommitting from Ohio State in December, headlines a 2024 recruiting class for Kirby Smart's two-time defending national champions that features 13 ESPN 300 prospects.

Raiola will join a Buford program that features fellow five-star prospects in athlete Khalil Bolden (No. 15 overall) and defensive end Eddrick Houston (No. 30 overall).

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Raiola had already previously transferred from Chandler High School (Arizona) to Pinnacle High School (Arizona) after last season. The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) could have possibly handed down a five-game suspension because of the association's transfer policy.

Raiola, the son of former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, threw for 2,435 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior for Chandler.

He would become the first No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 300 to sign with the program since Justin Fields in 2018.