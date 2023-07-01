Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, committed to Michigan State on Friday night.

Henry, a three-star quarterback from Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts, chose the Spartans over Boston College, Pittsburgh and UAB.

Henry had been committed to play lacrosse at Maryland since last year but decided the opportunity to play in the Big Ten was too good to pass up.

He'll join a quarterback room in East Lansing that's gone through some changes in recent months as two-year starter Payton Thorne entered the transfer portal on April 30 and landed at Auburn. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser and redshirt junior Noah Kim will be battling in fall camp for the right to succeed Thorne as Michigan State looks to rebound from a 5-7 campaign, a year removed from a 11-win season in 2021. Michigan State's offense finished last season ninth in the Big Ten in total offense (353 YPG).

Hasselbeck's father, Matt, played at Boston College from 1994 to 1997 before embarking on a 17-year NFL career, where he found great success with the Seattle Seahawks in guiding them to an appearance in Super Bowl XL after the 2005 season.

In 209 career games (160 starts), Matt Hasselbeck threw for 36,638 yards and 212 touchdowns.