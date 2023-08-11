Florida coach Billy Napier announced Friday that Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz had won the starting quarterback job. Mertz was competing with Jack Miller throughout the spring and early part of preseason camp, but was expected to win the starting job based on his veteran experience.

While at Wisconsin, Mertz started for three seasons. Last year, he threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns. But during his time with the Badgers, he went 19-12 and looked at Florida as a fresh start.

The Gators open the season Aug. 31 at Utah. Mertz replaces Anthony Richardson, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Mertz is not a dual-threat quarterback, so expect the offense to look different this season.

Also Friday, Napier announced defensive end Justus Boone tore his ACL after celebrating a play in practice. Boone, who was expected to start, is scheduled to have surgery in two weeks.