The negotiated resolution between Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA over alleged recruiting violations was not approved by the NCAA Committee on Infractions, sources confirmed to ESPN, which leaves the timing of Harbaugh's expected suspension uncertain.

It had been widely expected that the COI would approve a four-game suspension for Harbaugh to start the 2023 season, but that hit roadblocks this week, per sources.

Sources cautioned to ESPN that next steps are uncertain, and Harbaugh's status to start the 2023 season or any potential suspension has yet to be determined. The case could go to a full hearing of the NCAA COI or Michigan could attempt to self-impose penalties, per sources.

This step doesn't mean that Harbaugh had avoided trouble, but rather faces other avenues before he's expected to be punished. A push to a full hearing would mean resolution wouldn't come for months.

Michigan opens this season with four home games - East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and the Big Ten opener against Rutgers. Harbaugh would be able to coach in practice during the time that he's suspended, as the suspension would only essentially cover game days.

Yahoo Sports was first to report of news of the deal between Harbaugh and the NCAA falling through.