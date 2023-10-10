Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who leads the team in receiving yards, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery, coach Brent Venables told reporters Monday night.

"it's all God's plan.. Romans 8:18.. "I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us." Thank you for the love and support sooner nation #boomer," Anthony wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Anthony, a transfer from Michigan, sustained the injury early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Texas. He had five receptions for 42 yards in the game, and 27 receptions for 429 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Anthony had 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Michigan, before transferring to Oklahoma in January.

"Injury is never a good thing, so day in and day out, we're going to help our brother up" Jalil Farooq, Oklahoma's second-leading receiver with 415 yards and two scores, told reporters. "After he gets surgery, gets treatment, 24/7, he'll be back in no time. Can't wait till he touches the field again."

No. 5 Oklahoma also lost starting guard McKade Mettauer to a sprained ankle against Texas. Venables said of Mettauer, "We're looking at best-case scenario for him, he'll be back sooner rather than later."

Mettauer is a second-year starter after transferring from Cal.

Oklahoma is off this week before hosting UCF on Oct. 21.