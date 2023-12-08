Open Extended Reactions

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice announced Friday that he will declare for the NFL draft.

The senior, who is the son of NFL hall-of-famer Jerry Rice, had 791 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this past season and averaged 17.6 yards per catch. He had one remaining year of eligibility.

"Trojan Family. Thank you for taking me in and making me feel at home," Rice wrote in a tweet announcing his decision. "Through the good and bad, being a Trojan means to persevere and Fight the f--- On!"

Rice's 12 touchdowns were the 7th-most among receivers in the country and he also showed off his explosiveness by recording four catches of 60 yards or more.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout began his college career in 2020 as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes, where he spent two seasons and accounted for 419 yards and five touchdowns before transferring to USC in 2022.

In his first year at USC, Rice tallied 611 receiving yards and five touchdowns before becoming one of quarterback Caleb Williams' top targets this past season.

Rice is currently not ranked inside Mel Kiper's top 10 wide receivers prospects for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.