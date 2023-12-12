Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, an AP first-team All-American, announced Tuesday he will be declaring for the NFL draft and opting out of the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Cooper, a 6-3, 230-pound junior from Covington, Louisiana, has played in 45 games for the Aggies, including a breakout season this year in which he had 83 tackles and led the SEC with 17 tackles for loss and added eight sacks. Cooper had one of his biggest games of the season against Alabama, with 11 tackles, 3 sacks and a forced fumble.

He's currently the No. 1 off-ball linebacker in ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest rankings.

"Like many in my position, my goal has always been to achieve the professional level of football," Cooper said in a statement. "I've spent much of my college career perfecting my craft and bettering myself in every way possible to be prepared for the opportunity to perform in the NFL. While I always have room to grow, I feel prepared to enter this next season of life."