Alabama running back Jase McClellan, who led the Crimson Tide in rushing this season, announced Tuesday in an Instagram post that he plans to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

McClellan finished with 890 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. He was the team's second leading rusher in 2022 with 655 yards and has scored 18 touchdowns over his last two seasons.

McClellan thanked "Bama Nation" for its support in his post and also thanked coach Nick Saban "for allowing me to live out my dreams at this amazing place" and "for helping to make me the man that I am today."

Roydell Williams entered the transfer portal last week, meaning Alabama will be losing its top two rushers from the 2023 season. Jam Miller and Justice Haynes were also part of the Tide's running back rotation and are set to return next season after combining for 66 carries and 369 yards.

Alabama has two ESPN 300 running back prospects coming in as part of the 2024 signing class -- Kevin Riley of Northport, Alabama, and Daniel Hill of Meridian, Mississippi.

Alabama, which lost in overtime to eventual national champion Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, has had eight players declare for the NFL draft.

In addition to McClellan, offensive tackle JC Latham, receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, outside linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell and cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have all said they are turning pro.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson and safety Malachi Moore both announced they are returning for the 2024 season.