Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond entered his name in the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the first Crimson Tide player to do so since Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Bond was second on the team in receiving yards this season with 668 and also had four receiving touchdowns in 14 games played. He was a sophomore this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bond took advantage of the NCAA rule that gives players on a team who lose their head coach a 30-day window to enter their name in the transfer portal without penalty and retain immediate eligibility. One issue Bond might have to deal with is that spring semesters are getting under way and he would need to go through the admissions process to get enrolled if he wants to be eligible for the spring.

With his name officially in the transfer portal within the 30-day window, he does not need to make a decision on a new school within that 30-day window. Entering the transfer portal just announces his intent to transfer and allows other coaches to communicate with him.

It also doesn't necessarily mean that Bond has to leave Alabama. If Bond decides he wants to play for the new coach, he is able to withdraw his name from the portal and stay at Alabama, so this move gives him options.

Given his talent, experience and the fact that there aren't many other uncommitted players in the transfer portal at this time, he should have quite a few suitors.

Bond is the first to enter since Saban left, but he is now the 18th scholarship player from Alabama who has entered the transfer portal since the end of the season.