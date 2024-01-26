Open Extended Reactions

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Arizona Board of Regents approved a five-year contract that will pay new Arizona football coach Brent Brennan $2.7 million next season.

The contract approved Thursday will increase each year to $3.6 million in 2027 and includes incentives of up to $1.2 million a year.

Brennan was hired to replace Jedd Fisch, who left Arizona to become Washington's head coach.

Brennan has moved quickly to fill out his staff after being hired from San Jose State on Jan. 16.

Former New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales was hired as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach and former Arizona receiver Bobby Wade will serve as wide receivers coach.

Duane Akina, an assistant under former Arizona coach Dick Tomey, also was elevated to defensive coordinator after serving as secondary coach last season.