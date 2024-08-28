Bill Belichick talks with Pat McAfee about Florida State's upset defeat to Georgia Tech and how difficult it is to prepare for big games so early in the season. (2:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday it was "sickening" that his team came up short to Georgia Tech in the season opener last week, in his first comments since the Seminoles returned from Ireland.

No. 10 Florida State lost 24-21 after Aidan Birr made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the Yellow Jackets the victory. The defending ACC champions, and 2024 preseason choice to win the league, now face a second straight ACC game -- hosting Boston College on Labor Day night.

Florida State has returned from their stinging loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which coach Mike Norvell has called "sickening," while taking the blame. Peter Morrison/Associated Press

"It's sickening that we came up short and I take total responsibility and ownership for that," Norvell said during his weekly news conference in Tallahassee. "It's my job to have the team prepared to go and play to the best of our ability. I don't believe that was our best."

Norvell said the coaching staff would "continue to evaluate personnel" to make sure the best players were on the field. Florida State's front seven struggled to tackle in space and contain the run, as Georgia Tech rolled up 190 yards on the ground. Norvell said his team simply needed more production out of its defensive front, calling them "one of the best groups on this team."

As for the offense, Norvell said he did not limit the downfield passing game, but instead the lack of shots vertically was based on looks that they got. He praised DJ Uiagalelei for making plays on a crucial fourth-quarter drive that tied the game, before Georgia Tech's winning field goal. Mostly, Norvell lamented having only seven possessions, which limited the team's opportunities. He also added he needs to do a better job getting the ball to their playmakers.

"Going into Saturday, I was confident," Norvell said. "I know the guys that I coach. It's just unfortunate that connecting and being able to have some of those vertical plays down the field didn't show up for us, and we will continue to work and be better and try to capitalize on those."

Florida State spent Sunday in Ireland, before returning home. He said he has been encouraged by the team's response in the days since the loss.

"Everybody is disappointed in coming up short," Norvell said. "Nobody ever wants to find yourself in this situation but I believe in the character of the team, I believe in this coaching staff, I believe in the talent and ability that we have, but we got to go play better. It's my job to make sure that come Monday night our best football shows up."

As for moving forward, Norvell emphasized that "it's all right in front of us. We have to worry about getting better. I'm not worried about anything else beyond that."