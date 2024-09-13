Greg Harden, who counseled countless people at the University of Michigan, including Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Desmond Howard and J.J. McCarthy, has died. He was 75.

Michigan athletics spokesperson Dave Ablauf said the family informed the athletic department that Harden died Thursday due to complications from surgery.

"He meant the world to me and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love and support he had given me," Brady, a former Michigan quarterback who went on to win seven Super Bowls in a 22-year career, wrote on social media.

Bo Schembechler, who was a College Football Hall of Fame coach, hired Harden in 1986 as a staff consultant and student-athlete personal development program counselor.

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1991, was part of the first wave of Wolverines to count Harden as a confidant, mentor and friend.

"Greg brought wisdom, joy and his calming nature to every encounter," said Howard, a college football analyst for ESPN. "His presence will be missed by all of us. Although my family and I are heartbroken, we hold on to the lessons, guidance and memories that will forever be Greg's legacy. We are blessed beyond measure to have had him in our lives."

Phelps lived and trained in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after emerging as a swimming star at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and he worked on his mental health with Harden.

Harden, who was from Detroit, earned undergraduate and master's degrees at Michigan. He retired from his role as director of counseling for Michigan's athletic department in 2020 but continued to work, advising Michigan athletes along with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL team's peak performance coach.

He published his first book, "Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive," last year.

Michigan athletics announced Harden's death and shared statements from some of the many people who knew him.

McCarthy, a Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback, sent the school his thoughts in the form of a letter to Harden.

"You gave me the courage and belief as we fought hand and hand against the demons that I've spent my entire life fighting," McCarthy wrote. "You have inspired me by your ability to unconditionally love everyone and everything."

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who left Michigan after winning the national title last season, said Harden's "perspective was unlike anyone's I've ever met, and his wisdom was unparalleled."

While many famous football players worked with Harden, he also was a trusted adviser for people in all sports and all walks of life, including broadcaster Michelle McMahon, who played volleyball at Michigan.

"He poured his heart into thousands of students, athletes, and celebrities alike without any expectation of gaining anything in return," McMahon said. "He dedicated his entire life to making a difference and investing in the growth of the young impressionable minds that were lucky enough to meet him.

"His captivating presence and charisma captured the rooms he walked in. Greg's gift to the world was his unwavering ability to help people see themselves fully, in full acceptance of their flaws and their gifts. His relentless approach made it impossible for his mentees to give up on themselves."

