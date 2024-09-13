A suspect in a hit-and-run crash was arrested Thursday night after driving his truck onto the playing field at Colorado's Folsom Field.

Police in Boulder said they received a call reporting multiple hit-and-run crashes involving the same blue pickup truck near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue, about 1.5 miles away from the stadium. The driver of the truck struck several trees and a car as he fled, and nearly struck a witness at the scene.

Both Boulder police and university police tried to stop the driver before he rammed into a gate to Folsom Field, stopping the truck near the 40-yard line, along the visitors sideline. After negotiating with police, the driver got out of the truck and surrendered.