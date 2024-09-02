Pat McAfee credits Travis Hunter's performance on both sides of the ball for Colorado's win over NDSU. (2:42)

The trolls in Week 1 of college football were nothing short of petty.

After defeating LSU 27-20 in Las Vegas Sunday night, the USC Trojans celebrated their big victory in style -- with some verbal jabs.

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell said earlier in the week that the Tigers were going to Vegas to "be in a fistfight." The Trojans heard the noise and responded in multiple ways postgame. USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander and athletic director Jennifer Cohen made references to Campbell's comments.

Our guys won the fistfight and it's great to battle with this team every single day! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BoBFsL4aC3 — Jennifer Cohen (@ADJenniferCohen) September 2, 2024

The locker room had a say, too.

Players danced to Lil Elt's "Get the Gat," which the Tigers made popular during their 2020 national championship run. LSU posted a viral video of the players celebrating the title by dancing to the song in their locker room.

The Trojans poked fun at that clip by dancing to the song after the win.

Get the gat, get the gat, get the gat... aye..aye...



Stop playn with us!#DAWGWORK🐕 pic.twitter.com/zqSSbYAlyN — Eric Henderson (@Coach_Henny) September 2, 2024

USC's jabs lead the best trolls from Week 1 of college football.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffalos came close to being upset by the Bison. But Travis Hunter saved the day with his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, which gave Colorado a two-score lead. The Buffaloes would defeat the Bison 31-26.

Ahead of the game, North Dakota State trolled Colorado by posting the differences between a buffalo and a bison, while attaching a link with facts about bison.

But once Colorado defeated its FCS opponent, it took to X to highlight the difference in the teams' records.

Vanderbilt shocked the college football world early on Saturday, pulling off a landmark win in front of its home fans in Nashville, Tennessee. The victory was the Commodores' first nonconference win over a power conference opponent since 2017.

Quarterback Diego Pavia threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more as Vanderbilt completed the upset in overtime. Pavia accounted for 294 of the Commodores' 371 yards of total offense.

After the game, Vanderbilt threw a jab at Virginia Tech's Hokie mascot -- adding an image of a cooked turkey to a graphic with the final score on social media.

It was all Hurricanes in Gainesville, Florida, as Miami racked up 529 yards of total offense en route to a dominant rivalry win. Highly touted transfer quarterback Cam Ward meshed quickly with star wide receiver Xavier Restrepo -- the pair connected seven times for 112 yards and a second-quarter touchdown.

The Hurricanes stoked the flames of the in-state feud on social media after the final whistle, mixing the Gators' iconic stadium nickname with the lyrics of the song "Take Over Your Trap."

Walk in yo swamp, take over yo swamp. #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/W3IvI5r9Sh — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) August 31, 2024

Utah left no room for doubt in its season-opening win against Southern Utah.

The 49-0 win is the Utes' largest shutout victory since 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Utah scored 28 points in the second quarter alone on its way to compiling 513 total yards. Cameron Rising threw five touchdowns for the Utes -- all of which came in the first half -- tying him for the third most in a game in school history.

If the win on the field wasn't enough, Utah made sure to troll its in-state counterparts with a clever graphic.