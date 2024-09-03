Victoria Bowles, who survived the fatal car wreck that killed a University of Georgia football player and recruiting staffer on Jan. 15, 2023, has settled her claims against the school's athletics department, according to a court filing.

In an Aug. 29 filing in state court in Gwinnett County, Georgia, Bowles' attorneys said in a motion that "as a result of a compromise and agreement entered between the parties" they were dismissing the UGA Athletic Association as a defendant in the case.

The terms of the settlement weren't immediately known.

Bowles' lawsuit against Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter and the estate of Chandler LeCroy, the recruiting staffer who was killed in the wreck, will continue.

"The parties agreed to resolve Ms. Bowles' claim to avoid further litigation, without either party admitting fault or assigning fault," UGA spokesperson Steven Drummond said in a statement.

Bowles' attorney, Rob Buck, confirmed a settlement had been reached.

"Ms. Bowles will continue to seek justice in relation to her life-altering injuries against Jalen Carter, his LLC, and Ms. LeCroy's estate," Buck told ESPN.

Police accused Carter of racing the SUV being driven by LeCroy when it left the road and crashed into trees and utility poles hours after Georgia celebrated its back-to-back national championships at a ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock was also killed in the wreck.

Bowles' lawsuit alleged that the athletic association was negligent in allowing LeCroy to drive the SUV during her duties. Bowles' lawyers contended that athletic officials were aware that "LeCroy had at least four speeding tickets, which included two 'super speeder' violations under Georgia law," according to the complaint.

The lawsuit said LeCroy's SUV was traveling at least 104.2 mph when it crashed and had been racing another SUV, driven by Carter, for 45 seconds or less. Police said LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197, nearly 2½ times the legal limit in Georgia.

Carter pleaded no contest in March 2023 to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service and will attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

According to Bowles' attorneys, she has incurred more than $170,000 in medical expenses and suffered "likely permanent disability." Among her injuries noted in the lawsuit are three lumbar fractures, five fractured vertebrae, 10 broken ribs, a broken clavicle, fractured and cracked teeth, kidney and liver lacerations, a punctured and collapsed lung, and abdominal bleeding.

The lawsuit said Bowles also suffered a closed head injury that caused neurological damage and severe eye pain and, according to her neurosurgeon, significant damage to the membrane that surrounds the nerves of her spinal cord, which can progress to permanent paralysis.

Willock's father and estate also sued the athletic association, Carter and others in a separate lawsuit.