After a strong Week 1 of trolling in college football, Week 2 kept the jabs from teams' social media accounts coming.

The weekend's marquee midday showdown brought one of its first trolls, as the Texas Longhorns dispatched the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, 31-12.

Texas struck first on a 21-yard pass from Quinn Ewers to Gunnar Helm and rolled from there, eventually amassing a 24-3 halftime lead. It was the first of three touchdown tosses from Ewers, who totaled 246 passing yards on the day. The Longhorns' defense handled business on the other side of the ball, forcing a trio of turnovers and holding Michigan without a touchdown until the game's final minutes.

After the statement win, Texas' X account flaunted the triumph with a few light jokes at the expense of the Wolverines' famed stadium -- a post referencing its nickname of "the Big House" as well as a celebratory video displaying the Longhorns' logo being unveiled over the Block M on the building's entrance. The post's caption put a spin on the popular Michigan phrase "It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine."

It's great to be a Texas Longhorn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/icaG10l40j — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 7, 2024

Here are some of the other best social media trolls from Week 2:

Iowa Hawkeyes 20, Iowa State Cyclones 19

One of college football's best early-season rivalries, the annual "Cy-Hawk" game between in-state foes Iowa and Iowa State was bound to generate some trolling from the victor.

True to tradition, the clash was a low-scoring affair. The 20-19 final marked the fifth game in the contest's past six iterations to end with the total score falling short of 40 points. Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy was the hero in the win, nailing a 54-yard attempt for the lead in the game's final seconds.

The Cyclones kept things simple but effective after the victory. They first captioned their postgame win graphic with "Cyclone State," altering Iowa's official state nickname of the Hawkeye State, then referenced Iowa's Kinnick Stadium falling silent after Konrardy's winner. Former Iowa State basketball star Tyrese Haliburton got in on the fun as well, taking to X to highlight the victory in rival territory.

California Golden Bears 21, Auburn Tigers 14

Recently minted ACC member Cal got its new conference a major win on Saturday, going on the road to dispatch Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Golden Bears' defense picked off Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne four times, with the last pair coming on each of Auburn's final two drives. The Tigers' five total turnovers were the most by an Auburn team since 2017, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

After the game, Cal's X account referenced the SEC's famous slogan with the caption on its celebratory graphic.