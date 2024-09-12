Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The University of Missouri board of curators approved a $250 million renovation for Memorial Stadium on Thursday during a meeting attended by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The project, which will break ground Nov. 30 when the sixth-ranked Tigers play border rival Arkansas, will most notably enclose the north end zone with a multilevel concourse and premium seating. The grassy berm and block "M" formed from whitewashed rocks, where many fans now sit, will remain below the concourse, but with a reduced footprint.

"Our significant investments demonstrate our resolve to being highly competitive in the SEC and match our drive for global competitiveness across the entire university," board chair Robin Wenneker said. "This project will ensure that Memorial Stadium remains a source of pride for all Missourians and the greater Mizzou family for years to come."

Missouri's football program has been on the rise under Eli Drinkwitz, winning 11 games and the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State last season. The Tigers have yet to allow a point in two games this season with No. 24 Boston College on deck Saturday.

"This project is a game-changer for Mizzou football," said Tigers athletic director Laird Veatch, who was hired in May after Desireé Reed-Francois left for the same job at Arizona. "This historic stadium renovation will not only enhance the overall fan experience but provide the resources necessary for our program to compete at the highest level in the SEC."

Memorial Stadium is one of the oldest football stadiums west of the Mississippi River, tracing its opening to Oct. 26, 1926, and a game against Tulane. It has undergone numerous renovations over its nearly 100-year history, most recently a nearly $100 million renovation that created suites and stand-level decks along with general seating in the south end zone.

"I've never been one who says the athletic department is the front porch of the university, because that isolates something. It's part of a university. It's very visible. It draws people in," Sankey said. "I think those are incredible, healthy opportunities, and that continued growth is a part of what happens on campus."

The latest renovation, which is expected to be completed in time for the Memorial Stadium's centennial anniversary, will result in 14 field-level suites and two new club sections. There will be 150 family loge boxes, 250 club seats and 28 outdoor boxes.

Once completed, the north end zone seating will increase the stadium's capacity to about 65,000.

Along with the new seating, the massive renovation plan includes designs for new retail space, the integration of an enhanced videoboard and sound system, improved graphics, Wi-Fi improvements, upgraded restrooms and concessions and better lighting. One of the club sections in the south end zone also will be turned into a recruiting center.

"These stadium improvements are crucial for recruiting and developing the next generation of Tigers," Drinkwitz said. "We're building something special here, and a renovated Memorial Stadium will be the heartbeat of that progress."