The Big Ten is modifying how it officiates onside kicks after the controversial offside penalty at the end of Saturday's game between Minnesota and Michigan.

Officiating crews from the league will now position the line judge and head line judge on the restraining line of the kicking team, "thereby putting multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgement," the Big Ten said in a statement. The change to the officiating mechanic was approved by the NCAA.

Minnesota trailed Michigan 27-24 after a furious rally with 1:37 left in Saturday's game, and Matt Kingsbury appeared to successfully recover an onside kick. But officials ruled that Kingsbury was offside, forcing a rekick that was recovered by Michigan, which ran out the clock to win the game. The Big Ten, in its statement, did not acknowledge the call was incorrect.

"We submitted the play to the Big Ten Coordinator of Officials for review," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement, referring to Bill Carollo. "The Coordinator informed us the play was too tight to flag. We credit the Big Ten Conference for recognizing the need to make this change to ensure accurate calls in the future."

The Big Ten noted in its statement that offside penalties are not reviewable by replay.

FOX officiating analyst Mike Pereira and analyst Chris Petersen both questioned the ruling.

"I'm sick to my stomach right now," said Petersen, the former coach at Boise State and Washington. "I just hate to see this when the officials are making something up. Like I don't know why they would throw that flag. To me, these are always close calls, that ball's kicked. ... What are we doing? Let the kids play."