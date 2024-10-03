Stephen A. Smith explains why he sees Travis Hunter as the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. (1:20)

Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty received big boosts in the first in-season player ratings update for EA Sports College Football 25 on Wednesday.

Hunter, Colorado's do-it-all wide receiver/cornerback, saw his player rating improve from 95 to 97 overall, which tied for the best in the game. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson surpassed Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II as the highest-rated player in College Football 25.

After his powerful start to the 2024 season, Jeanty's overall rating was bumped up from 91 to 96, making him the top running back and No. 3 overall player in CFB 25. Jeanty has rushed for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games for the No. 21 Broncos.

With the addition of Jeanty, there is a new top 10 of highest-rated players in College Football 25.

Highest-rated College Football 25 players Ranking Player School (97) CB Will Johnson Michigan (97) WR/CB Travis Hunter Colorado (96) RB Ashton Jeanty Boise State (96) LT Will Campbell LSU (95) MLB Jay Higgins Iowa (95) SS Malaki Starks Georgia (95) RG Tate Ratledge Georgia (95) RE James Pearce Jr. Tennessee (95) DT Mason Graham Michigan (95) RB Quinshon Judkins Ohio State

Since College Football 25 is the first game in the revived series to pay for the use of real players' name, image and likeness, this is the first time EA Sports has been allowed to provide downloadable rosters with updated ratings during a college football season. After this round of updates, Ohio State (95) and Georgia (95) remain the two highest-rated teams in the game.

Another big mover this week? Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The talented transfer is now the fifth-best quarterback at 91 overall and among the top 100 players in the game after throwing for 1,782 yards (second most in FBS) and 18 touchdowns through his first five games.

Seven more players moved into the top 100 in the update: Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr., Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Purdue Boilermakers center Gus Hartwig, Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter, Tulane running back Makhi Hughes, Syracuse safety Justin Barron and Utah tight end Brant Kuithe.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, one of three cover athletes for CFB 25, dropped just beyond the top 100 with a 90 overall rating. Edwards has rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns through five games for the defending national champions. Michigan's leading rusher, Kalel Mullings, got a nice boost from 81 to 87 overall after his hot start.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, the second-leading rusher in FBS this season, earned a much-deserved ratings boost from 74 to 87 overall. South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart also saw a big spike in his overall rating, from 78 to 87, making him the highest-rated true freshman in the game.

The CFB 25 ratings update also brought ratings decreases for several notable quarterbacks, including Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei (from 86 overall to 84), Kansas' Jalon Daniels (90 to 88) and Michigan's Alex Orji (78 down to 74).