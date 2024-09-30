Open Extended Reactions

The first five weeks of the 2024 college football season have seen some big performances from top 2025 NFL draft prospects. But who is moving up or down the board? And what's going on with an interesting quarterback class as schools dive into big in-conference matchups?

Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Steve Muench, Jordan Reid and Field Yates answered big draft-related questions coming out of the first month of college football. As we head into October, who is the No. 1 prospect on each of our analysts' boards? What's the word on Georgia's Carson Beck and Alabama's Jalen Milroe after their showdown in Tuscaloosa? Is Miami's Cam Ward emerging in the Round 1 picture? And how does the top of the receiver board look compared to 2024's loaded class?

Our analysts get into all of that and empty their notebooks with everything they have seen and heard over the past few weeks. Let's start with the No. 1 player in the class, where three of our five experts agree.

Who is your No. 1 overall prospect right now?