Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman's injured shoulder is improving and he is healthy enough to get the start against No. 9 Missouri on Saturday.

After not dressing against last week against Arkansas and not playing since Sept. 7, Weigman has taken meaningful reps and improved enough to be back in uniform for the No. 25 Aggies.

The decision whether to start Weigman or Marcel Reed was a game-time one. Reed had loomed as the expected starter for the fourth straight game, who cautioned that if Weigman was feeling 100% that there was a chance that he could resume his starting role.

Weigman's participation increased in practice this week after he was not cleared to play against Arkansas. With his activity in practice ramping up and with him available Saturday, a compelling decision at the quarterback position will loom for the Texas A&M coaching staff in the near future.

Weigman clearly earned the job out of camp as Texas A&M's best quarterback, which factored into the staff's decision, sources said. Reed played at a high level against Florida and has been solid but unspectacular in the past two games.

Texas A&M gained just 297 total yards against Arkansas, as Reed went 11-for-22 and gained just 13 rushing yards on 10 carries. (He took three sacks, contributing to that low total.) Reed ran for 91 yards against Bowling Green but was 16-for-29 passing.

That came in the wake of an efficient performance against Florida, as Reed rushed for 83 yards and completed 11 of 17 passes. Texas A&M finished that game with 488 yards on offense.

The Texas A&M passing game has been inhibited by a pedestrian receiving corps, as Cyrus Allen is the team's leading receiver with 11 catches for 203 yards. Texas A&M's passing offense is No. 117 in the country and last in the SEC with 162 yards per game.

Weigman has been out since the second week of the season, as he injured the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. He aggravated that injury in Week 2 against McNeese and has missed the three subsequent games.