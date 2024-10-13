The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out. Week 7 featured two classic rivalries in Oklahoma-Texas and Florida-Tennessee and three matchups of ranked teams.
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns started slow before pulling away for a 34-3 win. Then, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes went to Eugene to take on the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. The game lived up to the hype with the two teams trading big plays and Oregon winning on a field goal late in the fourth quarter.
What does it all mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.
All times Eastern
1. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 1
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Oklahoma 34-3
Stat to know: With a 49-point win in 2022 and a 31-point win in 2024, Quinn Ewers has been Texas' quarterback for two of its four biggest wins over Oklahoma.
What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
2. Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 3
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Ohio State 32-31
Stat to know: In the win, Dillon Gabriel became the first player with 125 career passing touchdowns and career 30 rushing scores in FBS history.
What's next: Friday at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
Previous ranking: 4
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated USC 33-30 (OT)
Stat to know: Ty Warren's 17 receptions are the most in a game in Penn State history and also ties Emilio Vallez (New Mexico, 1967) and Jon Harvey (Northwestern, 1982) for the most by a tight end in FBS history.
What's next: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 2
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Lost to Oregon 32-31
Stat to know: Ryan Day has two losses as a head coach before Thanksgiving. Oregon is responsible for both.
What's next: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska
5. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 5
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-31
Stat to know: Carson Beck threw for 459 yards in the win. That's third most in school history.
What's next: Saturday at Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
6. Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: 6
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Louisville, noon, ABC/ESPN+
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 7
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated South Carolina 27-25
Stat to know: Alabama has not lost consecutive conference games since 2007 and has won 80 consecutive home games against unranked opponents.
What's next: Saturday at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
8. LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 13
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Ole Miss 29-26 (OT)
Stat to know: Garrett Nussmeier finished with 51 passes, tied for the third most in a game in LSU history.
What's next: Saturday at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN
9. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 11
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated West Virginia 28-16
Stat to know: Iowa State is 6-0 for the second time in program history. The Cyclones won their first seven games in 1938.
What's next: Saturday vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m.
10. Clemson Tigers
Previous ranking: 10
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Wake Forest 49-14
Stat to know: Phil Mafah had 118 yards rushing. It was his fourth 100-yard game this season. That ties him with Travis Etienne in 2018 for the most 100-yard rushing games through the team's first six games in the past 20 years.
What's next: Saturday vs. Virginia, noon, ACC Network
11. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 8
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Florida 23-17
Stat to know: Dylan Sampson is the first FBS player with three rushing scores in each of his team's first three home games of season in the past 20 years.
What's next: Saturday vs. Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 11
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Stanford 49-7
Stat to know: With 229 yards passing, Riley Leonard ended a streak of five straight starts with fewer than 200 passing yards.
What's next: Saturday at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
13. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 14
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona 41-19
Stat to know: BYU has forced multiple interceptions in three straight games. The Cougars are the only FBS team with an active interception streak this season.
What's next: Friday vs. Oklahoma State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
14. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous ranking: 15
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State
15. Boise State Broncos
Previous ranking: 17
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Hawaii 28-7
Stat to know: Ashton Jeanty's 1,248 rushing yards and 1,287 scrimmage yards are the second most in both categories over the past 20 seasons.
What's next: Oct. 25 at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
16. Indiana Hoosiers
Previous ranking: 18
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. Nebraska
17. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 18
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Colorado 31-28
Stat to know: Against Colorado, Avery Johnson had his third career game with multiple passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
What's next: Saturday at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
18. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 9
2024 record: 5-2
Week 7 result: Lost to LSU 29-26 (OT)
Stat to know: Ole Miss is now 7-10 in overtime games since 1996. The Rebels' last overtime win came in 2022.
What's next: Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma
19. Missouri Tigers
Previous ranking: 21
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated UMass 45-3
Stat to know: Mizzou had multiple scoring plays of 60 or more yards for the first time since 2017.
What's next: Saturday vs. Auburn
20. Pittsburgh Panthers
Previous ranking: 22
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Cal 17-15
Stat to know: Eli Holstein is the first Pitt QB to win each of his first six starts since Dan Marino in 1979-80 (first nine).
What's next: Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
21. SMU Mustangs
Previous ranking: 25
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Stanford, 8 p.m., ACC Network
22. Illinois Fighting Illini
Previous ranking: 23
2024 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Purdue 50-49 (OT)
Stat to know: Illinois has scored 40 or more points for the third time in its past six conference games. The 50 points are the most against Purdue since scoring 48 in 2015.
What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS
23. Army Black Knights
Previous ranking: NR
2024 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated UAB 44-10
Stat to know: Army is 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 1996 when the Black Knights started 9-0.
What's next: Saturday vs. East Carolina, noon, ESPN2
24. Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 24
2024 record: 4-2
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Illinois, 3:30 p.m., CBS
25. Navy Midshipmen
Previous ranking: NR
2024 record: 5-0
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN