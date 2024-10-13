How No. 3 Oregon beat No. 2 Ohio State in thriller (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out. Week 7 featured two classic rivalries in Oklahoma-Texas and Florida-Tennessee and three matchups of ranked teams.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns started slow before pulling away for a 34-3 win. Then, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes went to Eugene to take on the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. The game lived up to the hype with the two teams trading big plays and Oregon winning on a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

What does it all mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Oklahoma 34-3

Stat to know: With a 49-point win in 2022 and a 31-point win in 2024, Quinn Ewers has been Texas' quarterback for two of its four biggest wins over Oklahoma.

What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 3

2024 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Ohio State 32-31

Stat to know: In the win, Dillon Gabriel became the first player with 125 career passing touchdowns and career 30 rushing scores in FBS history.

What's next: Friday at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 4

2024 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated USC 33-30 (OT)

Stat to know: Ty Warren's 17 receptions are the most in a game in Penn State history and also ties Emilio Vallez (New Mexico, 1967) and Jon Harvey (Northwestern, 1982) for the most by a tight end in FBS history.

What's next: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin

Previous ranking: 2

2024 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Lost to Oregon 32-31

Stat to know: Ryan Day has two losses as a head coach before Thanksgiving. Oregon is responsible for both.

What's next: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska

Previous ranking: 5

2024 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-31

Stat to know: Carson Beck threw for 459 yards in the win. That's third most in school history.

What's next: Saturday at Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 6

2024 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Louisville, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 7

2024 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated South Carolina 27-25

Stat to know: Alabama has not lost consecutive conference games since 2007 and has won 80 consecutive home games against unranked opponents.

What's next: Saturday at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Ole Miss 29-26 (OT)

Stat to know: Garrett Nussmeier finished with 51 passes, tied for the third most in a game in LSU history.

What's next: Saturday at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 11

2024 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated West Virginia 28-16

Stat to know: Iowa State is 6-0 for the second time in program history. The Cyclones won their first seven games in 1938.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 10

2024 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Wake Forest 49-14

Stat to know: Phil Mafah had 118 yards rushing. It was his fourth 100-yard game this season. That ties him with Travis Etienne in 2018 for the most 100-yard rushing games through the team's first six games in the past 20 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Virginia, noon, ACC Network

Previous ranking: 8

2024 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Florida 23-17

Stat to know: Dylan Sampson is the first FBS player with three rushing scores in each of his team's first three home games of season in the past 20 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+