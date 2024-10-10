Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he's paying attention to returning Texas QB Quinn Ewers in the Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma. (1:07)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Quinn Ewers will return as the starting quarterback for No. 1 Texas against rival No. 18 Oklahoma in Dallas after missing the previous two games with an abdominal strain, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

Sarkisian had said Monday that Ewers would likely start against the Sooners, but he wanted to monitor his progress through the week. Sarkisian confirmed Ewers as the starter after Thursday's practice.

Ewers has passed for 691 yards and eight touchdowns for the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC), but he has not played since the second quarter of Texas' win over UTSA on Sept. 14. The Longhorns were off last week, giving him more time to rest and practice.

Second-year freshman Arch Manning has started two games and has passed for 901 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.