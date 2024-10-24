NC State QB Grayson McCall gets carted off after a hit to the head and signals a peace sign to the crowd as he leaves the field. (0:24)

NC State quarterback Grayson McCall is retiring from football following his latest head injury that he suffered earlier this month, he announced Wednesday.

"I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from," McCall posted to Instagram. "Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up."

McCall, who has a history of concussions, was carted off the field after taking a hit to the head following a running play during a home loss to Wake Forest on Oct. 5.

He also suffered a serious head injury last season while playing for Coastal Carolina.

McCall threw for 10,005 yards and 88 touchdowns over 42 games for Coastal Carolina before transferring to NC State during the offseason. Over four games for the Wolfpack, he passed for 518 yards and threw three touchdowns with two interceptions.

"As I feel like my whole world is being taken from me, I feel some sense of contentment," McCall said in his post. "Every time my feet hit the grass, I left every single ounce of myself on that field. I always played my hardest and to the best of my ability because I never knew what play would be my last. I have no regrets throughout my career and that is something I can be proud of."

True freshman CJ Bailey replaced McCall during the Wake Forest game.

McCall wrote that he is hoping to get into coaching now that his playing career is over.

"I look forward to taking my passion and love for the game into the coaching space to serve and lead the next group of kids with a dream," he said in his post.

NC State (4-4) has a bye this weekend.