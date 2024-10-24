Open Extended Reactions

Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy, who dealt with a collarbone injury after transferring from South Alabama, is opting out of the rest of the 2024 season, a team spokesman told ESPN.

Lacy ranked No. 5 nationally in both receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,316) last season for South Alabama. He sustained a broken collarbone in a preseason scrimmage and did not make his Louisville debut until Sept. 28 at Notre Dame, where he had five receptions for 71 yards.

Lacy appeared in four games and had 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 100-yard kick return touchdown against Miami. The senior ranked third on the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

He had continued to practice with Louisville this week but decided to opt out, preserving his final year of eligibility. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lacy could return to Louisville in 2025.

He has 223 career receptions for 2,697 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as 580 kick return yards, 453 punt return yards and 151 rushing yards.

Louisville (4-3) next plays Friday at Boston College.