College football 2024 Week 10 schedule: Florida vs. Georgia

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 10. Notable matchups include Ohio State at Penn State (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Florida vs. Georgia.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

New Mexico State at Florida International, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Louisiana at Texas State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Jacksonville State at Liberty, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 31

Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 1

Georgia State at UConn, 7 p.m., CBSSN

South Florida at Florida Atlantic, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

San Diego State at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Nov. 2

Ohio State at Penn State, noon, Fox

Duke at Miami, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Ole Miss at Arkansas, noon, ESPN

Air Force at Army, noon, CBS/Paramount+

Minnesota at Illinois, noon, FS1

Northwestern at Purdue, noon, BTN

Stanford at NC State, noon, ACCN

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, noon, The CW Network

Buffalo at Akron, noon, CBSSN

Toledo at Eastern Michigan, noon, ESPNU

Memphis at UTSA, noon, ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Auburn, 12:45 p.m., SECN

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Old Dominion at App State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Florida vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Kansas State at Houston, 3:30 p.m., Fox

UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., BTN

North Carolina at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UL Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m., truTV/Max

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Navy at Rice, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Massachusetts at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SECN

Arizona State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FS1

Hawaii at Fresno State, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., NBC

USC at Washington, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at SMU, 8:00 p.m., ACCN

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Colorado State at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for breaking news, stats, rankings and more.