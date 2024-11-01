        <
        >

          College football 2024 Week 10 schedule: Florida vs. Georgia

          Georgia takes on Florida in Week 10 of the 2024-25 college football season. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Nov 1, 2024, 05:13 PM

          The 2024 college football season is entering Week 10. Notable matchups include Ohio State at Penn State (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Florida vs. Georgia.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

          (all times Eastern)

          Tuesday, Oct. 29

          New Mexico State at Florida International, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Louisiana at Texas State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU

          Wednesday, Oct. 30

          Jacksonville State at Liberty, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Thursday, Oct. 31

          Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Friday, Nov. 1

          Georgia State at UConn, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          South Florida at Florida Atlantic, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          San Diego State at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1

          Saturday, Nov. 2

          Ohio State at Penn State, noon, Fox

          Duke at Miami, noon, ABC/ESPN+

          Ole Miss at Arkansas, noon, ESPN

          Air Force at Army, noon, CBS/Paramount+

          Minnesota at Illinois, noon, FS1

          Northwestern at Purdue, noon, BTN

          Stanford at NC State, noon, ACCN

          Virginia Tech at Syracuse, noon, The CW Network

          Buffalo at Akron, noon, CBSSN

          Toledo at Eastern Michigan, noon, ESPNU

          Memphis at UTSA, noon, ESPN2

          Vanderbilt at Auburn, 12:45 p.m., SECN

          Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

          Old Dominion at App State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

          Florida vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

          Kansas State at Houston, 3:30 p.m., Fox

          UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., BTN

          North Carolina at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

          Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m., FS1

          Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          UL Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m., truTV/Max

          Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m., ESPN+

          Navy at Rice, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          Massachusetts at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SECN

          Arizona State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FS1

          Hawaii at Fresno State, 7 p.m.

          Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          USC at Washington, 7:30 p.m., BTN

          Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

          Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m., SECN

          Pittsburgh at SMU, 8:00 p.m., ACCN

          TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Colorado State at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN

          Check out the ESPN college football hub page for breaking news, stats, rankings and more.