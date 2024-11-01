College football 2024 Week 10 schedule: Florida vs. Georgia

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 10. Notable matchups include Ohio State at Penn State (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Florida vs. Georgia.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule and how can fans watch?
(all times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
New Mexico State at Florida International, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Louisiana at Texas State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Jacksonville State at Liberty, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 31
Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 1
Georgia State at UConn, 7 p.m., CBSSN
South Florida at Florida Atlantic, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego State at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Nov. 2
Ohio State at Penn State, noon, Fox
Duke at Miami, noon, ABC/ESPN+
Ole Miss at Arkansas, noon, ESPN
Air Force at Army, noon, CBS/Paramount+
Minnesota at Illinois, noon, FS1
Northwestern at Purdue, noon, BTN
Stanford at NC State, noon, ACCN
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, noon, The CW Network
Toledo at Eastern Michigan, noon, ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Auburn, 12:45 p.m., SECN
Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
Old Dominion at App State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
Florida vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., Peacock
Kansas State at Houston, 3:30 p.m., Fox
UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., BTN
North Carolina at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
UL Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m., truTV/Max
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Massachusetts at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SECN
Arizona State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FS1
Hawaii at Fresno State, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., NBC
USC at Washington, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m., SECN
Pittsburgh at SMU, 8:00 p.m., ACCN
Colorado State at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
