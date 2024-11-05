Open Extended Reactions

Zelus Hicks, ESPN's No. 1 safety in the 2026 class, plans to reclassify into the 2025 cycle and will enroll at Texas next year, the four-star Longhorns pledge told ESPN Tuesday afternoon.

Hicks is ESPN's No. 18 prospect in the 2026 class and will likely enter the 2025 ESPN 300 as a top-50 prospect in the current cycle. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender from Carrollton, Georgia, has been committed to Texas since Sept. 12 when he picked the Longhorns over Georgia, Ohio State and USC. Hicks told ESPN he has not yet determined whether he will enroll at Texas in the spring or summer, but confirmed that his commitment to the Longhorns remains solid ahead of the start of the early signing period on Dec. 4.

"I've been debating this decision since my sophomore year after starting as a freshman and playing against the best talent in the nation," Hicks told ESPN. "Many colleges have been telling me I should do it. With prayer and talks with my family I decided it was the best move to make."

With Hicks' reclassification into Texas' 2025 class, the Longhorns' count of ESPN 300 pledges in the current cycle now stands at 14. Hicks joins a defensive class headlined by No. 1 athlete Jonah Williams -- ESPN's No. 8 prospect is expected to play safety at Texas -- that also includes commitments from four-star defensive ends Lance Jackson (No. 70 in the ESPN 300) and Smith Orogbo (No. 107), outside linebacker Elijah Barnes (No. 91) and former Florida State defensive tackle pledge Myron Charles (No. 178).

Upon Hicks' move, the Longhorns approach the early signing period with six top-100 pledges headed to Austin in a class that currently ranks sixth in ESPN's rankings for the cycle.

Hicks was the second-ranked member of Texas' 2026 class prior to his reclassification. A physical, downhill defensive back, Hicks earned a starting role in his freshman season at Georgia's Parkview High School and made 95 tackles across his freshman and sophomore seasons. Hicks transferred to Atlanta-metro powerhouse Carrollton High School ahead of his junior year this fall, teaming up with five-star 2025 quarterback prospect Julian Lewis and fellow ESPN Junior 300 prospects Dorian Barney, Jonaz Walton, Ryan Mosley and Zykie Helton.

Carrollton begins the state playoffs this month as the top-ranked team in Georgia's 6A classification.

Recruited to Texas by Longhorns safeties coach Blake Gideon, Hicks projects as a high-upside prospect who may require time to develop after skipping his senior year of high school. However, Hicks possesses a combination of size and speed that will make him a versatile option for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski once Hicks finds his footing at the next level.

"I'm excited about being coached by coach Gideon and the rest of the Texas staff," Hicks said.

Following Hicks' move, Texas now holds pledges from two prospects in the 2026 class. Five-star Dia Bell has been the Longhorns' top 2026 commit since he picked Texas on June 17. ESPN's No. 2 pocket passer and No. 7 prospect in 2026, Bell will arrive on campus alongside four-star wide receiver commit Chris Stewart, No. 218 in the ESPN Junior 300.

The fifth-ranked Longhorns host Florida on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.