GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida quarterback DJ Lagway practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday despite a strained left hamstring.

The Gators (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) officially listed Lagway as questionable to play at No. 5 Texas (7-1, 3-1) on Saturday.

Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter of last weekend's loss to Georgia. He tweaked his hamstring during a 3-yard run in the second quarter and later returned to the sideline with his legged wrapped and using crutches.

Coach Billy Napier said Monday that Lagway's injury was "less significant" than initially feared and added that there was "a pathway for recovery" that would allow the highly touted freshman to play again this season -- maybe even against the Longhorns.

"He's trying," Napier said following Wednesday's practice. "He's a competitor. He's going back to his home state. He wants to try to find a pathway to make this work. Obviously, it's touch and go. Look, the guy's giving it his best shot."

Napier said it will be clear by Saturday whether Lagway can play. Florida is already down starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee at Tennessee last month.

When Lagway left the game last Saturday, the Gators turned to walk-on and Yale transfer Aidan Warner against one of the SEC's top defenses. Warner is penciled in to start vs,. the Longhorns if Lagway can't go.

"I think he's gotten a little better each day," Napier said of Warner. "I thought today was his best day. I think he's gotten a little more comfortable. He's obviously taking a few more reps than he normally does."

Regardless of who starts at QB, the Gators will be down one of their best receivers at Texas. Sophomore Eugene Wilson III had hip surgery in Chicago on Tuesday and is out for the season. Napier said Wilson is facing a four-month recovery.

The sophomore from Tampa and the son of a two-time Super Bowl champion safety ranks third on the team with 19 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown.

"(Wilson) had a genetic hip issue that got to a point where we had to clean it up," Napier said. "We exhausted all resources. ... I think we made the best decision for his long-term career in terms of little things that the injury was causing from a competition standpoint."