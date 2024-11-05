College football 2024 Week 11 schedule: Florida at Texas

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season has reached Week 11. Notable matchups include Alabama at LSU (spotlighted on "College GameDay") and Florida at Texas.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule, and how can fans watch?

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday

Bowling Green at Central Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Miami (OH) at Ball State, 8 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday

Ohio at Kent State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday

App State at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN

Florida Atlantic at East Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Friday

Cal at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m., Fox

Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday

Florida at Texas, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Texas State at UL Monroe, noon, ESPNU

Navy at South Florida, noon, ESPN2

Purdue at Ohio State, noon, Fox

Syracuse at Boston College, noon, CW Network

Miami at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN

Minnesota at Rutgers, noon, NBC

West Virginia at Cincinnati, noon, FS1

Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBSSN

UConn at UAB, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Marshall at Southern Miss, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia at Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia State at James Madison, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

San Jose State at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., CW Network

Iowa State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Kennesaw State at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., Fox

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SECN

Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

Arkansas State at Louisiana, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m., BTN

Mississippi State at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN

UCF at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State at TCU, 7 p.m., FS1

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m., SEC ESPN Network

Washington at Penn State, 8 p.m., Peacock

Nevada at Boise State, 8 p.m., Fox

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACCN

UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Fresno State at Air Force, 9:45 p.m., Fox

BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Utah State at Washington State, 10:30 p.m., CW Network

