College football 2024 Week 11 schedule: Florida at Texas

The 2024 college football season has reached Week 11. Notable matchups include Alabama at LSU (spotlighted on "College GameDay") and Florida at Texas.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule, and how can fans watch?
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday
Bowling Green at Central Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Miami (OH) at Ball State, 8 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday
Ohio at Kent State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday
App State at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN
Florida Atlantic at East Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Friday
Cal at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN
Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday
Florida at Texas, noon, ABC/ESPN+
Texas State at UL Monroe, noon, ESPNU
Navy at South Florida, noon, ESPN2
Purdue at Ohio State, noon, Fox
Syracuse at Boston College, noon, CW Network
Miami at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN
Minnesota at Rutgers, noon, NBC
West Virginia at Cincinnati, noon, FS1
Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBSSN
UConn at UAB, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Marshall at Southern Miss, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Georgia at Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia State at James Madison, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
San Jose State at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., CW Network
Iowa State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Kennesaw State at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., Fox
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SECN
Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Arkansas State at Louisiana, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Western Kentucky at New Mexico State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN
UCF at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU, 7 p.m., FS1
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m., SEC ESPN Network
Washington at Penn State, 8 p.m., Peacock
Nevada at Boise State, 8 p.m., Fox
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACCN
Fresno State at Air Force, 9:45 p.m., Fox
Utah State at Washington State, 10:30 p.m., CW Network
