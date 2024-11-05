        <
          College football 2024 Week 11 schedule: Florida at Texas

          Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns take on the Florida Gators in Week 11 of the 2024 college football season. Sam Hodde/Getty Images
          Nov 5, 2024, 06:30 PM

          The 2024 college football season has reached Week 11. Notable matchups include Alabama at LSU (spotlighted on "College GameDay") and Florida at Texas.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule, and how can fans watch?

          (All times Eastern)

          Tuesday

          Bowling Green at Central Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Miami (OH) at Ball State, 8 p.m., ESPN

          Wednesday

          Ohio at Kent State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Thursday

          App State at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN

          Florida Atlantic at East Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Friday

          Cal at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

          Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m., Fox

          Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m., ESPN2

          New Mexico at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., FS1

          Saturday

          Florida at Texas, noon, ABC/ESPN+

          Texas State at UL Monroe, noon, ESPNU

          Navy at South Florida, noon, ESPN2

          Purdue at Ohio State, noon, Fox

          Syracuse at Boston College, noon, CW Network

          Miami at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN

          Minnesota at Rutgers, noon, NBC

          West Virginia at Cincinnati, noon, FS1

          Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBSSN

          UConn at UAB, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Marshall at Southern Miss, 3 p.m., ESPN+

          Georgia at Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Georgia State at James Madison, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          San Jose State at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., CW Network

          Iowa State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., FS1

          Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

          Kennesaw State at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN+

          Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., Fox

          South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SECN

          Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Arkansas State at Louisiana, 5 p.m., ESPN+

          Western Kentucky at New Mexico State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

          Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m., BTN

          Mississippi State at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN

          UCF at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Oklahoma State at TCU, 7 p.m., FS1

          Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m., SEC ESPN Network

          Washington at Penn State, 8 p.m., Peacock

          Nevada at Boise State, 8 p.m., Fox

          Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACCN

          UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m., CBSSN

          Fresno State at Air Force, 9:45 p.m., Fox

          BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

          Utah State at Washington State, 10:30 p.m., CW Network

