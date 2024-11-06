'College GameDay' 2024 Week 11: Alabama at LSU

Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to The Quad on Saturday for a showdown between No. 11 Alabama and No. 15 LSU. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel, Stanford Steve and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, the pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at The Quad at LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need.

Why we're excited for Alabama-LSU

This will be a matchup between 6-2 teams with College Football Playoff contention on the line.

It's the first game between the teams since longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban retired. Saban coached at LSU from November 1999 through the 2004 season.

It's LSU's 14th time hosting "College GameDay," the fourth-most all time behind Ohio State (23), Alabama (19) and Michigan (15).

The last time LSU and Alabama were on CGD

LSU last hosted "College GameDay" on Oct. 12, 2019, when the Tigers went on to beat the Florida Gators 42-28. Alabama last hosted "College GameDay" on Sept. 28, 2024, when the Crimson Tide went on to beat the Georgia Bulldogs 41-24.

