          College football 2024 Week 12 schedule: LSU vs. Florida

          LSU takes on Florida in Week 12 of the 2024 college football season. Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images
          Nov 13, 2024, 03:23 PM

          The 2024 college football season has reached Week 12. Notable matchups include Tennessee vs. Georgia (spotlighted on "College GameDay") and LSU vs. Florida.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule, and how can fans watch?

          (All times Eastern)

          Tuesday

          Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Central Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          Wednesday

          Kent State at Miami (OH), 7 p.m., ESPNU

          Akron at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Eastern Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Thursday

          East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Friday

          Wyoming at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

          North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., Fox

          Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m., FS1

          Saturday

          Ohio State at Northwestern, noon, BTN

          Texas at Arkansas, noon, ABC/ESPN+

          Clemson at Pittsburgh, noon, ESPN

          Utah at Colorado, noon, Fox

          Liberty at Massachusetts, noon, ESPN+

          Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, noon, CBSSN

          Tulane at Navy, noon, ESPN2

          UL Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m., SECN

          Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m., ESPN+

          Murray State at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

          Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

          Florida International at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

          Florida Atlantic at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN+

          Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FS1

          Syracuse at Cal, 3 p.m., The CW Network

          Sam Houston at Kennesaw State, 3 p.m., ESPN+

          Hawaii at Utah State, 3 p.m.

          Penn State at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC

          Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

          Oregon State at Air Force, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Nebraska at USC, 4 p.m., Fox

          Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN+

          James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m., ESPNU

          Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m., SECN

          Arkansas State at Georgia State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

          Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1

          Boise State at San Jose State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Arizona State at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

          South Alabama at Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Southern Miss at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          New Mexico State at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m., SECN

          Cincinnati at Iowa State, 8 p.m., Fox

          Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN

          UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Washington State at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS1

          Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

          San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

