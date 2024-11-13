College football 2024 Week 12 schedule: LSU vs. Florida

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season has reached Week 12. Notable matchups include Tennessee vs. Georgia (spotlighted on "College GameDay") and LSU vs. Florida.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule, and how can fans watch?

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday

Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Central Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday

Kent State at Miami (OH), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Akron at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Eastern Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday

East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday

Wyoming at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., Fox

Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m., FS1

Saturday

Ohio State at Northwestern, noon, BTN

Texas at Arkansas, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Clemson at Pittsburgh, noon, ESPN

Utah at Colorado, noon, Fox

Liberty at Massachusetts, noon, ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, noon, CBSSN

Tulane at Navy, noon, ESPN2

UL Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m., SECN

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Murray State at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Florida International at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Syracuse at Cal, 3 p.m., The CW Network

Sam Houston at Kennesaw State, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Hawaii at Utah State, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Oregon State at Air Force, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nebraska at USC, 4 p.m., Fox

Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN+

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m., SECN

Arkansas State at Georgia State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1

Boise State at San Jose State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona State at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

South Alabama at Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Southern Miss at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

New Mexico State at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m., SECN

Cincinnati at Iowa State, 8 p.m., Fox

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN

UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Washington State at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

