College football 2024 Week 12 schedule: LSU vs. Florida

The 2024 college football season has reached Week 12. Notable matchups include Tennessee vs. Georgia (spotlighted on "College GameDay") and LSU vs. Florida.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule, and how can fans watch?
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday
Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Central Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday
Kent State at Miami (OH), 7 p.m., ESPNU
Akron at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Eastern Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday
East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday
Wyoming at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPN2
UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., Fox
Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m., FS1
Saturday
Ohio State at Northwestern, noon, BTN
Texas at Arkansas, noon, ABC/ESPN+
Clemson at Pittsburgh, noon, ESPN
Liberty at Massachusetts, noon, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, noon, CBSSN
UL Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m., SECN
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Murray State at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
Florida International at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Syracuse at Cal, 3 p.m., The CW Network
Sam Houston at Kennesaw State, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Hawaii at Utah State, 3 p.m.
Penn State at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC
Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Oregon State at Air Force, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN+
James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m., SECN
Arkansas State at Georgia State, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1
Boise State at San Jose State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
South Alabama at Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Southern Miss at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
New Mexico State at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m., SECN
Cincinnati at Iowa State, 8 p.m., Fox
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN
Washington State at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
