Though the Oregon Ducks aren't part of the Pac-12 Conference anymore, the Duck mascot still has some animosity toward former foes.

Oregon was part of the conference realignment that saw four teams join the Big Ten conference, including the former Pac-12 neighboring state rival Washington Huskies, which keeps the tension between the two schools alive.

Lately, the Duck has been quacking on X at Washington's mascot, Harry the Husky, leading into their Week 14 match.

On Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. ET, the Duck made a tweet that headlined a list of jabs at Harry the Husky saying: "new conference but Harry the Husky is still a narc."

new conference but @HarryTheHusky is still a narc — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 26, 2024

The Duck seems to keep a consistent timing, sending comedic shots at the Husky every hour.

Oregon's mascot repeated the same act last season leading up to the Ducks' bout with the Huskies, where Washington cruised to a 36-33 win.

Though the Duck has taken 15 jabs -- and counting -- his nemesis has not yet responded.