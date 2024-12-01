Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman knows exactly how long ago it was that the Irish were ruing their shocking loss to Northern Illinois in the second week of the season.

84 days.

That number was at the top of Freeman's mind Saturday as he smiled and basked in his team's regular-season-ending 49-35 victory over USC, which all but secured a spot in the College Football Playoff for No. 5 Notre Dame.

"Sometimes you gotta lose to gain," Freeman said. "The greatest thing that happened to this program was a loss."

After going 10-0 since the upset, Freeman recalled his message to the team the Monday after the disappointing defeat, which occurred after the Irish took down No. 20 Texas A&M in their season opener.

"We said if we learn from it and continue to use it, it would be the greatest thing that could happen," Freeman said. "Because it taught us what it takes to handle success. It taught us what it takes to have success."

Saturday's rivalry win over USC was hard-fought. The score was tied 14-14 at halftime, but the Irish outscored the Trojans 35-21 in the second half thanks to two pick-sixes and a nearly unstoppable running game that has fueled their season. Even though starter Jeremiyah Love exited the game with a right leg injury and did not return, they still had 258 yards on the ground as a team.

"We had some adversity, but they responded," Freeman said. "It was the sense of urgency we didn't have before."

Over its past 10 games, Notre Dame has outscored opponents 441-134 and won the turnover battle in every game. They've boasted a top-five defense in the country, and, for the fifth game in a row, they have rushed for over 200 yards, which ties their longest streak as a program over the past 20 years.

"To see where we were 84 days ago to where we're at now, it's a testament to the trust and the decisions that those guys in that locker room and coaches made," Freeman said. "It's a journey. You can't let the highest highs and lowest of lows stop you from what you need to do reach your goals."

The Irish's goals might have been obscured after the loss to Northern Illinois, but for starting quarterback Riley Leonard, who had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown Saturday, the loss seemed to only embolden him.

"I kind of told myself, we can win, we can lose, but I'll never walk off the field with any regret anymore," Leonard said. "I feel like I missed opportunities earlier in the season that left me with regret. Now whether we win or not, I leave with no regrets letting the ball fly around a little bit."

Freeman said Saturday that he has known since the start of training camp this roster has had the talent to be a special team, but they still needed to go through every game, especially their lone loss, to become a team that could fulfill those expectations. It's why Freeman reminded his team over and over to remain focused on the next play in front of them.

"Everybody wants to talk about culture in college football and everybody wants to claim they have a great football culture. I think this place is different, and it starts from the very top," Leonard said, referring to Freeman.

When asked about the Irish's place in the College Football Playoff, Freeman said he won't allow himself to think about the future just yet. After finishing the season on a 10-game winning streak and with no other games in front of them, the Irish will enjoy this particular win a little longer than usual.

"These guys are working way too hard not to take a moment and enjoy this victory," Freeman said. "Usually on Sundays we move forward. But listen, we don't have an opponent, so we're going to enjoy this things probably for two days and then Monday we'll start moving forward and get back to work."