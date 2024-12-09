Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff committee released its final set of rankings Sunday, giving fans the first-ever 12-team bracket.

The tournament is composed of the five highest-ranked conference champions and seven more at-large teams. The top four conference champions receive first-round byes, while the other eight schools will play games at the home sites of the better seeds.

Below you'll find the final bracket with byes and first-round matchups as well as the final top 25.

12-team bracket

play 1:25 About the 12-team College Football Playoff The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks

No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 seed Boise State Broncos

No. 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils

First-round matchups (on campus)

No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Winner plays: No. 1 Oregon

No. 12 Clemson Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Winner plays: No. 4 Arizona State

No. 11 SMU Mustangs at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Winner plays: No. 3 Boise State

No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Winner plays: No. 2 Georgia

Top 25

1. Oregon (13-0)

2. Georgia (11-2)

3. Texas (11-2)

4. Penn State (11-2)

5. Notre Dame (11-1)

6. Ohio State (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Indiana (11-1)

9. Boise State (12-1)

10. SMU (11-2)

11. Alabama (9-3)

12. Arizona State (11-2)

13. Miami (10-2)

14. Ole Miss (9-3)

15. South Carolina (9-3)

16. Clemson (10-3)

17. BYU (10-2)

18. Iowa State (10-3)

19. Missouri (9-3)

20. Illinois (9-3)

21. Syracuse (9-3)

22. Army (11-1)

23. Colorado (9-3)

24. UNLV (10-3)

25. Memphis (10-2)