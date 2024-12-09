        <
          College Football Playoff 2024: Final bracket and top 25

          • ESPN
          Dec 9, 2024

          The College Football Playoff committee released its final set of rankings Sunday, giving fans the first-ever 12-team bracket.

          The tournament is composed of the five highest-ranked conference champions and seven more at-large teams. The top four conference champions receive first-round byes, while the other eight schools will play games at the home sites of the better seeds.

          Below you'll find the final bracket with byes and first-round matchups as well as the final top 25.

          12-team bracket

          play
          1:25
          About the 12-team College Football Playoff

          The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.

          First-round byes

          Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

          No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks

          No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs

          No. 3 seed Boise State Broncos

          No. 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils

          First-round matchups (on campus)

          No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes
          Winner plays:           No. 1 Oregon

          No. 12 Clemson Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
          Winner plays:           No. 4 Arizona State

          No. 11 SMU Mustangs at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
          Winner plays:           No. 3 Boise State

          No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
          Winner plays:           No. 2 Georgia

          Top 25

          1. Oregon (13-0)
          2. Georgia (11-2)
          3. Texas (11-2)
          4. Penn State (11-2)
          5. Notre Dame (11-1)
          6. Ohio State (10-2)
          7. Tennessee (10-2)
          8. Indiana (11-1)
          9. Boise State (12-1)
          10. SMU (11-2)
          11. Alabama (9-3)
          12. Arizona State (11-2)
          13. Miami (10-2)
          14. Ole Miss (9-3)
          15. South Carolina (9-3)
          16. Clemson (10-3)
          17. BYU (10-2)
          18. Iowa State (10-3)
          19. Missouri (9-3)
          20. Illinois (9-3)
          21. Syracuse (9-3)
          22. Army (11-1)
          23. Colorado (9-3)
          24. UNLV (10-3)
          25. Memphis (10-2)