The College Football Playoff committee released its final set of rankings Sunday, giving fans the first-ever 12-team bracket.
The tournament is composed of the five highest-ranked conference champions and seven more at-large teams. The top four conference champions receive first-round byes, while the other eight schools will play games at the home sites of the better seeds.
Below you'll find the final bracket with byes and first-round matchups as well as the final top 25.
12-team bracket
The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.
First-round byes
Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.
No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks
No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 seed Boise State Broncos
No. 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils
First-round matchups (on campus)
No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes
Winner plays: No. 1 Oregon
No. 12 Clemson Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
Winner plays: No. 4 Arizona State
No. 11 SMU Mustangs at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
Winner plays: No. 3 Boise State
No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Winner plays: No. 2 Georgia
Top 25
1. Oregon (13-0)
2. Georgia (11-2)
3. Texas (11-2)
4. Penn State (11-2)
5. Notre Dame (11-1)
6. Ohio State (10-2)
7. Tennessee (10-2)
8. Indiana (11-1)
9. Boise State (12-1)
10. SMU (11-2)
11. Alabama (9-3)
12. Arizona State (11-2)
13. Miami (10-2)
14. Ole Miss (9-3)
15. South Carolina (9-3)
16. Clemson (10-3)
17. BYU (10-2)
18. Iowa State (10-3)
19. Missouri (9-3)
20. Illinois (9-3)
21. Syracuse (9-3)
22. Army (11-1)
23. Colorado (9-3)
24. UNLV (10-3)
25. Memphis (10-2)