The SEC announced its 2025 football schedule Wednesday, which will be highlighted by the third meeting between Georgia and Texas in less than a year.

Texas will travel to Georgia next season on Nov. 15. The Bulldogs won both games this season, a 22-19 overtime win in the SEC championship game last Saturday and a 30-15 win in Austin on Oct. 19. The game next season will mark the first time the two teams, both in this year's College Football Playoff, will meet in Athens.

Some of the dates of rivalry games have been pushed up and/or back in the schedule. Georgia and Tennessee will play on Sept. 13 in Knoxville, the earliest the two teams have met since 1995. Florida and Tennessee will square off in Gainesville the next-to-last week of the season on Nov. 22, the first November matchup between the teams since 1955.

Alabama and Georgia will play on Sept. 27 in Athens. They last met in Athens in 2015 when current Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in his final season as Nick Saban's defensive coordinator at Alabama.

Georgia played one of the toughest road schedules in the country this season, but that flips in 2025. The Bulldogs will face Alabama (Sept. 27), Ole Miss (Oct. 18) and Texas (Nov. 15) all at home. In addition, after opening the 2024 season in Atlanta against Clemson, Georgia will open the 2025 season at home against Marshall.

Alabama doesn't leave the state for its final five games. After an open date on Nov. 1, Alabama faces LSU, Oklahoma and Georgia State all at home before closing the season at Auburn.

Missouri has eight home games in 2025, the first time at Faurot Field, and doesn't play a road game until the Tigers visit Auburn on Oct. 18.

Oklahoma has what looks to be one of the most challenging second halves of the 2025 season. The Sooners play four SEC games in four weeks without a break, and only one is at home. That stretch starts with the annual rivalry against Texas in Dallas on Oct. 11, then a trip to Georgia on Oct. 18, a home game against Ole Miss on Oct. 25 and road date with Tennessee on Nov. 1. Following a bye week, Oklahoma faces Alabama, Missouri and LSU to end the season.

Arkansas has back-to-back road games against LSU on Nov. 15 and Texas on Nov. 22, and the Hogs' game with Texas A&M next season is at home on Oct. 18 in Fayetteville and not in Arlington, Texas, where it has been played 10 of the past 11 meetings between the schools. South Carolina, which closed this regular season with six straight wins, has two huge home games next season in October -- Oklahoma on Oct. 18 and Alabama on Oct. 25.

Among the top nonconference games involving SEC teams: LSU at Clemson (Aug. 30), Texas at Ohio State (Aug. 30), Tennessee vs. Syracuse in Atlanta (Aug. 30), Michigan at Oklahoma (Sept. 6), Texas A&M at Notre Dame (Sept. 13) and Florida at Miami (Sept. 20).